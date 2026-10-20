Malaysian badminton player Lee Zii Jia and family settle financial, management dispute at KL court

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia sought the court’s intervention as his management company was in an impasse in its management and administration.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian shuttler Lee Zii Jia and his family have reached an amicable resolution at the High Court over a financial and management dispute involving his management company.

High Court judge Justice Leong Wai Hong recorded a consent judgment between parties after a successful mediation in chambers here on Oct 20.

The judge ordered for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of LZJ Management to be held on Oct 31, in line with an EGM notice that was issued on Oct 16, with the costs of the EGM to be borne by the company.

LZJ Management is the first respondent in the originating summons filed by Lee on July 2.

He also named his father Lee Chee Hin, 59, sister Lee Zii Yii, 30, and brother Lee Tao, 25, as the second, third and fourth respondents.

Justice Leong also issued an injunction against Chee Hin and Zii Yii, as well as their agents or representatives, that stopped them from approving, paying, issuing or causing the payment of any director’s fees, allowance, bonus, reward or any financial benefits apart from their own monthly salaries to themselves from the company.

Chee Hin and Zii Yii were also barred from making any decisions that cause material effect on the management, administration or control of LZJ Management without the prior leave of the court.

The court did not make an order as to costs.

After the consent order was read out in court by Zii Jia’s lawyer Ahmad Zayd Ahmad Zuber, Justice Leong asked Zii Jia, who was present, to come forward and affirm the order.

“Although he’s famous, (we) must check his MyKad and check whether this is the same person or not,” the judge said to the laughter of those present in court.

Justice Leong asked: “Do you agree with the consent term?”

Zii Jia replied: “Yes, I agree.”

The court then called the rest of the respondents, except for Zii Yii who was abroad. Chee Hin and Tao confirmed that they agreed on the consent term while Zii Yii’s lawyer confirmed that she had given her consent to the order.

“This is good for everyone. Everyone can move forward,” Justice Leong said.

In his originating summons, Zii Jia, who is the majority shareholder of LZJ Management, said that he had taken steps to hold the EGM but it was futile.

He claimed it was impractical and impossible to call, hold and conduct the EGM in line with the provision under the Company Act 1996.

Zii Jia, 28, sought a court declaration for the EGM to be held within 14 days of the court order and for the EGM to proceed despite the absence or refusal of presence by any of the company members, directors or secretary.

In his supporting affidavit, he sought the court’s intervention as the company was in an impasse in its management and administration. THE STAR /ASIA NEWS NETWORK