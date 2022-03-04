Making their mark as trio claim bronze

Shooting together as a trio for the first time, the combination of Ho Xiu Yi, Adele Tan and Fernel Tan worked a treat as the women's air rifle team won Singapore's first medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Egypt on Wednesday.

They beat Poland 16-8 in the play-off to win the bronze, while Hungary won the gold after outscoring Norway 17-13.

For Ho, the result was special as it was their first triumph at the World Cup.

She said: "(Finishing in the top four) was unexpected. I think we shocked a lot of people, even ourselves. However, when we were in the bronze-medal match, winning it was the goal for all three of us and we were very focused on making it happen.

"So for me, I think it was expected of us to win bronze because that's how much we trusted and acknowledged each other's abilities.

"Whatever that's beyond our own shooting is not within our control. What we had to overcome was really forgetting about the bad or good shots we made and keep focusing on moving forward."

Fernel, 19, said the result showed her good progress as she prepares for her major Games debut at the Hanoi SEA Games in May.

She added: "The process of qualification and making it to the bronze-medal match was nerve-racking and I'm glad I was still able to execute my routine well during such situations.

"The team fought really hard and we took every shot very seriously. All of us are glad our hard work has paid off.

"It also further proved what Singapore's shooting team has done so far is on the right track.

"However, the SEA Games are still two months away and we have to continue to train hard.

"There's more work to be done to sharpen our skills, so we can manage better at the SEA Games."

Ho and Fernel are also aiming to qualify for the Asian Games in September and the ISSF World Shooting Championships in October, and they are hoping to improve on their mental strength and endurance.

Teammates Teo Shun Xie, Teh Xiu Hong and Amanda Mak - who won gold in the air pistol team at the ISSF Grand Prix in Jakarta last month - missed out on the bronze on Wednesday, losing 16-8 to Chinese Taipei in the play-off.

The competition continues till Tuesday with Olympian Adele Tan, Teo, Teh, Martina Veloso, Nigel Lim and Gai Tianrui among the Singaporeans in action at the Egypt International Olympic City in Cairo.