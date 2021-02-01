For Subscribers
The Business Of Sport
Making a run at big events
Tourism body aims to capitalise on nation's 'safety premium' to attract sports organisers. In the return of this monthly series, The Straits Times examines how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the sports industry and its future.
The relatively stable and secure conditions in Singapore during the Covid-19 pandemic has meant the country enjoys a certain "safety premium" that makes it attractive to organisers of big sporting events, said Singapore Tourism Board (STB) chief executive Keith Tan.
This advantage is not permanent though, he told The Straits Times, and will likely not last beyond four years, making it imperative that Singapore "runs as fast as we can" to seize opportunities that arise.