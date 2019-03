RACE 1 (1,400M)

6 Royal Prerogative, who has improved this season following a drop to Class 5, has drawn to get the gun run and should be hard to beat.

11 Triumphant Light, a winner of one from 45, gets a favourable draw this time, which should see him do very little work to get on the pace.

1 Flying Noble was a winner over this course and distance last start. His two wins have come in Class 5, suggesting that he'll be around the mark in this.

10 Best Effort has placed in two of his last three efforts but will need to overcome the widest draw (14).

RACE 2 (1,000M)

8 Voyage Warrior has shown enormous promise when winning his last two trials by four lengths and six lengths. He can win first-up.

1 Joyful Heart won on debut over 1,000m at Sha Tin. He remains in Class 4, which suits, and should get his chance under Zac Purton.

5 Sunshine Universe is searching for his third win in a row and has taken a liking to the straight 1,000m at Sha Tin. He gets in with only 123lb (55.9kg) with Victor Wong's 7lb claim.

11 Great Harvest has the scope to improve again. He'll be thereabouts.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

3 Natural Flare finished third in his latest run behind Smart Rocket. This isn't an overly strong race and he is expected to get every chance from the inner-most draw.

4 M Reborn got off the mark for his first win just two starts ago, before failing in his latest when sent out as favourite. Drawn very well, he should be able to bounce back.

9 Richcity Fortune was a last-start Class 5 winner and, as the sole leader in this, he should give them something to run down.

11 The Happy Bunch was far from disgraced on the dirt last start. He can be included for the exotic bets.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

3 Shamport has improved since dropping to Class 4 and his previous two runs on the dirt hold him in very good stead for this.

11 Tom's Dragon rattled home for third in his dirt debut last start in what was a leader-dominated race. He should improve off that run.

5 Hearts Keeper has had seven runs this campaign, six on the dirt. He's fit and has the experience to wind back the clock and win.

10 Fortune Happiness did enough last start to suggest that he is on an upward spiral. He'll be thereabouts.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

3 Band Of Brothers closed well in his Hong Kong debut to finish fifth. He should have improved, especially coming through a speed-dominated race.

10 Red Horse was just a neck behind the winner three starts ago. Since then, he has finished no further than two lengths off the winners. He remains a big watch.

1 Win Win has placed in two from four in his short career. He was caught wide last start and in the straight he was one-paced. His previous form commands respect.

13 Diamond Legend went unplaced in his last two runs, both at Happy Valley. Before those runs, he finished inside the top two on four occasions at Sha Tin.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

5 Utopia Life flew home third last start in only his second outing. He was wayward in the straight, but he showed enough talent to suggest that with improvement, he could win at start No. 3.

12 Goko finished ahead of Utopia Life last start. He's already a three-time winner for Dennis Yip and another win would not surprise.

1 Seven Heavens has placed in two of his last four outings. If he's returned to fitness, he is up to this, although the 133lb might be a hurdle.

9 Multimillion was a last-start winner for both Karis Teetan and Tony Cruz. He'll lead from the draw and give them something to run down.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

3 Right Choice has won four from five starts. He was utterly dominant last start when winning by over two lengths over 1,400m at Sha Tin. He was handed nine points on the ratings scale following that win.

1 Time To Celebrate is another who skyrocketed up the ratings scales, following his decisive four-length win last start which saw him rise 10 points. He is a genuine threat to Right Choice.

2 Easy Go Easy Win led and faded to finish sixth last start. He's much better ridden midfield, which should see him finish off the race strongly.

6 Dances With Dragon had back-to-back wins before ending fourth last up. He'll be fitter with the run and dropping back in distance from 2,000m to 1,600m will suit him.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

1 Flying Thunder turned his form around last start to finish second. If he finds that run again he'll be mighty hard to beat.

5 Honest Way is a two-time winner from 13 starts and runner-up in his last two. On an upward trajectory, he can continue to climb with a win.

2 Lone Eagle is another who turned his form around last start. He's another who will improve with racing.

3 Best Alliance remains a big watch on debut for trainer John Moore.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

9 Imperial Concorde flew home from last to finish a short head behind the winner last start over 1,650m at Sha Tin. He's a dirt specialist who has recorded all six of his wins on the surface. His best form suggests that he is the one to beat.

8 Chung Wah Spirit should get into a nice spot from gate 4. He was a last-start winner and another win would not surprise.

7 Super Giant has mixed his form but he has returned two third placings on the turf. The dirt surface is another question, but his most recent trial on it saw him quicken nicely.

2 Volpino will need a lot to go his way, but his second-place finish two starts ago on the dirt rates highly for this.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

3 Racing Fighter has been in his best form and his good fortune can continue, especially with Purton taking the reins again.

9 Roundabout has placed third in his last two starts. Tony Millard has him in very good form and he is already a winner at Sha Tin over 1,400m.

1 Beauty Spirit finished less than a length behind Unicron Jewellery in his latest outing. His form suggests that he will give himself every chance despite the widest draw (14).

10 First Responder is in with a chance if he can recapture the form that saw him finish fourth last start.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club