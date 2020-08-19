Make no Bones about Jones' future

LAS VEGAS • The fighting future of Jon Jones appeared to be in doubt following his announcement on social media on Monday, saying he had vacated the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title following a public spat over pay with the world's biggest mixed martial arts promotion.

Fans were alarmed after "Bones" announced that he could quit as UFC president Dana White refused to entertain a higher purse for his fights, tweeting: "Just got off the phone with the UFC, today I confirm I'm vacating the light heavyweight championship. It's officially up for grabs."

He gave no indication as to what he planned to do next, saying only that "in good faith I will be staying in the (doping) testing pool for probably the next half year or so."

However, the 33-year-old American had an apparent change of heart later after further discussions, confirming he would now be fighting at heavyweight for the first time in his 12-year career.

"Just had a really positive conversation with UFC. Sounds like there will be negotiations for my next fight at heavyweight," he tweeted.

"All good news, the weight gaining process begins."

Jones had hinted he was prepared to move up a weight class over the weekend following the blockbuster trilogy between heavyweight title holder Stipe Miocic and long-time rival Daniel Cormier, who retired at 41 after his unanimous loss on Saturday.

Jones, whose only professional loss in 27 fights came by way of disqualification, has been the dominant force in the light heavyweight division for almost a decade, but bans for doping and issues outside the octagon have tarnished his otherwise stellar fighting record.

