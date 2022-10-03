Maiden wins for duo in London

LONDON - Kenyan Amos Kipruto marked his London Marathon debut with a decisive victory in the men's race on Sunday, as 23-year-old Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw became the youngest winner of the women's race.
It was a maiden London victory for Yehualaw in what was just her second marathon.
The 30-year-old Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, crossed the line in 2hr 4min 39sec after breaking away late on.
Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia finished second in 2:05:12, with Bashir Abdi of Belgium third in 2:05:19. Ethiopian distance great Kenenisa Bekele was fifth with compatriot Sisay Lemma, the 2021 winner, seventh.
"I want to thank London for giving me the opportunity to race," Kipruto said on the BBC.
"The race was really good and perfect weather, I really enjoyed it and did my best.
"I was ready for this - I trusted in my training and my coach. I dedicate this win to my coach because he's done everything for me. I'm really happy."
Yehualaw's winning time of 2:17:26 was just three seconds outside the personal best she set in Hamburg in April when making the fastest debut in any women's marathon. Her time was also the third fastest in the history of the women's London Marathon.
Defending London champion Joyciline Jepkosgei was second, the Kenyan finishing in 2:18:07, with Ethiopia's Alemu Megertu third in 2:18:32.
Yehualaw's victory was all the more impressive as she appeared to trip on a speed bump at the 33km mark.
Nevertheless, the women's 10km world-record holder recovered to rejoin the leading pack.
Yehualaw surged clear with 4 miles (6.4km) to go and Jepkosgei was unable to reel her in. Her breakaway included an astounding 4:43 mile split in the 24th mile.
"I am so happy to win here in London. I have worked very hard to prepare for this race and to take the victory is amazing," she said.
Several leading runners were ruled out of the race through injury while four-time winner Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya opted against competing in the British capital.
He smashed his own world record by half a minute in the Berlin Marathon on Sept 25 in a time of 2:01:09.
The women's race was without world-record holder Brigid Koskei, the 2019 and 2020 champion. The Kenyan withdrew because of a hamstring injury.
There was a Swiss double in the wheelchair competition on Sunday as Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner set new London course records in the men's and women's races respectively.
Hug retained his London crown in 1:24:38 after winning a sprint finish against American Daniel Romanchuk. Britain's David Weir, competing in his 23rd London Marathon, was third.
Debrunner crossed the line first in 1:38:24 after winning her maiden marathon in Berlin.
AFP, REUTERS