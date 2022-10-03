Maiden wins for duo in London

LONDON - Kenyan Amos Kipruto marked his London Marathon debut with a decisive victory in the men's race on Sunday, as 23-year-old Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw became the youngest winner of the women's race.

It was a maiden London victory for Yehualaw in what was just her second marathon.

The 30-year-old Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, crossed the line in 2hr 4min 39sec after breaking away late on.

Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia finished second in 2:05:12, with Bashir Abdi of Belgium third in 2:05:19. Ethiopian distance great Kenenisa Bekele was fifth with compatriot Sisay Lemma, the 2021 winner, seventh.

"I want to thank London for giving me the opportunity to race," Kipruto said on the BBC.

"The race was really good and perfect weather, I really enjoyed it and did my best.

"I was ready for this - I trusted in my training and my coach. I dedicate this win to my coach because he's done everything for me. I'm really happy."

Yehualaw's winning time of 2:17:26 was just three seconds outside the personal best she set in Hamburg in April when making the fastest debut in any women's marathon. Her time was also the third fastest in the history of the women's London Marathon.

Defending London champion Joyciline Jepkosgei was second, the Kenyan finishing in 2:18:07, with Ethiopia's Alemu Megertu third in 2:18:32.

Yehualaw's victory was all the more impressive as she appeared to trip on a speed bump at the 33km mark.

Nevertheless, the women's 10km world-record holder recovered to rejoin the leading pack.