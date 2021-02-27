Maia can score first-up

RACE 1 (1,200M)

11 Who's Horse is better than his record suggests. The soft gate could spark significant improvement if he plans to roll forward under Ruan Maia, who is making his Hong Kong debut.

4 Iron King is another who is better than his recent record suggests. He trialled well and appears capable of turning his form around.

3 Regency Poet rarely runs a bad race, but is still winless. With luck, he can strike.

10 Alloy Star is next best.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

5 Cordyceps Two caught the eye in a recent trial down the straight, crossing the line third with relative ease. He can make his presence felt on debut.

4 Amazing Rocky gets the stand-side draw. Suspect he can rally under champion jockey Zac Purton and challenge in the finish.

13 Noble Desire rarely runs a bad race. He gets the services of championship-leading jockey Joao Moreira.

2 Seven Heavens mixes his form but is capable of scoring any time, especially down the straight.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

1 Beauty Smile is on the up. He is capable of notching a hat-trick over his preferred course and distance.

6 The Crown is a talent who has shown that it is only a matter of time before he breaks through.

4 Beauty Rush can figure with the right run from Gate 1.

2 Team Spirit mixes his form but is capable in this grade.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

11 Party Genius turned his form around to grab third last start. He just needs to overcome the awkward gate to break through.

3 Telecom Rocket does not win out of turn but he is rarely uncompetitive. Worth including.

6 My Ecstatic showed ability at the trials but has not exactly set the world alight at the races. Still, he is racing well enough to warrant respect with Purton astride.

14 Swot Troopers Wind slots in light and commands respect for the jockey Matthew Poon and trainer David Hall combination.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

13 Fire Ball is looking to snap a run of two consecutive runner-up efforts. He is in career-best form.

3 The Anomaly could not have been more impressive on debut, winning with ease at Happy Valley.

10 Free Foal closed nicely for third on debut. He will have a bit more to give with a run under his belt.

1 Enchanting Start is next best.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

9 Winning Steed narrowly missed last time. He is becoming costly to follow but has shown on a number of occasions that he still has plenty of rating points to climb.

2 Bright Kid makes a welcome return to Class 4. He bears close watching with Purton engaged.

12 Green Envy is in form. He always run a competitive race.

4 All For St Paul's can roll forward and play catch me if you can.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

2 Charity Fun could not have been more impressive when winning last start. He appears more than capable of stringing two successes together, as he plots a trail towards next month's Hong Kong Derby.

8 Above rarely runs a bad race. He will be aided by Moreira.

6 Arrogant is slowly but surely coming to form. Any rain will enhance his chances significantly.

7 Vincy is next best.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

12 Fantastic Way could not have been more impressive when winning on debut. He appears more than capable of remaining unbeaten.

4 Mighty Valor is returning to his preferred distance. He commands respect with the booking of Purton.

9 Dublin Star is consistent and has drawn well.

11 War Of Courage can figure with the right run from Gate 8.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

14 Winner Method impressed on debut with a tidy win. He steps up to Class 3, which is never easy, but he gets a handy weight relief.

3 Valiant Dream is looking to snap a run of four consecutive top-three efforts. He has an issue getting his head in front on the line but his consistency holds him in good stead.

10 Super Axiom is returning to straight racing, which suits off the back of a stylish trial on the dirt.

2 Trillion Win caught the eye when winning on debut. He bears close watching.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

10 Xiang Yin has been sparingly raced due to injury. But he has considerable ability and his last-start performance indicated a sharp return to form.

2 Silver Express can roll forward and give his all from the front. He turned his form around last start.

8 Compassion Spirit mixes his form but rates well over this course and distance.

6 Regency Bo Bo is racing well. Bears close watching.