Mahadi gets 30 stables

The Kranji training ranks will soon be bumped up with the addition of newcomer Mahadi Taib.

The Singapore Turf Club has granted him 30 stables for the remainder of the 2022 racing season.

The 50-year-old Singaporean is not an entirely new face at Kranji.

The son of a syce in the Bukit Timah days, Mahadi caught the racing bug early. He first joined trainer Buang Abu Bakar, the father of ex-trainer Mohd Yusof, as a syce at the age of 17.

After his National Service, Mahadi transferred to Yusof, Paddy Busuttin and Michael Clements, with whom he was granted his assistant trainer's licence in 2009.

He also worked for Theo Kieser, Young Keah Yong, David Hill, John O'Hara and Jason Lim.

The club has granted licences to 11 riders for the rest of this season, split between seven senior local jockeys and four apprentice jockeys.

Among the seniors, Simon Kok is the only one promoted from the junior ranks.

Last year's Singapore champion jockey in both senior and junior category, Hakim Kamaruddin, was renewed for an apprentice jockey licence for another six months.

The three others are fresh graduates.

THE APPROVED LOCAL JOCKEYS:

1 Zyrul Nor Azman

2 Oscar Chavez

3 Mark Ewe

4 Tengku Rehaizat

5 Rizuan Shafiq

6 Troy See

7 Simon Kok

THE APPRENTICE JOCKEYS AND THEIR TRAINER MASTERS:

1 Hakim Kamaruddin (Donna Logan)

2 Jamil Sarwi (new) (Logan)

3 Rozlan Nazam (new) (Jason Ong)

4 Ibrahim Mamat (new) (Michael Clements)