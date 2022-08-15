'Magical moment' for men's artistic swimming

ROME • Italian artistic swimmer Giorgio Minisini yesterday won his second solo gold medal at the European Aquatics Championships, the first major competition to allow men-only events.

The 26-year-old added the free solo gold to the technical solo title he won on Friday. He also won the mixed free duet with compatriot Lucrezia Ruggiero on Saturday.

For Minisini, who took up the sport at the age of four, artistic swimming is a family affair. His mother Susanna de Angelis is a former competitor and his father Roberto is a former international judge in the discipline.

But up until Friday, there had never been an individual men's event, with the sport long associated with grace and elegance, supposedly feminine qualities.

"It was really important to be here, for the judges to finally see men competing in this event," said Minisini, who first competed at the 2015 World Championships when synchronised swimming first admitted men, even though they had to be accompanied by a woman.

"It was a historical moment, and I can't wait to see where our sport is heading now.

"Being the first guys to compete in this event was magical."

Former French three-time world champion Virginie Dedieu hailed the groundbreaking decision to let men compete individually, saying: "Finally! There's no reason why it shouldn't exist.

"They always say blue for boys, pink for girls, or dance for girls and judo for boys. No, you can do everything. It's an opportunity to say (to little boys) that it's possible."

Minisini and Ruggiero will go for the technical duet gold today as they look to repeat their two-gold success at the World Championships.

