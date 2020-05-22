Magazine sorry for Olympic logo mock-up

The apology by the foreign correspondents in Japan, who were responsible for the logo, was received by Tokyo 2020 organisers.
The apology by the foreign correspondents in Japan, who were responsible for the logo, was received by Tokyo 2020 organisers.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
56 min ago

TOKYO • A satirical mock-up depicting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics logo as the coronavirus has been pulled after Games organisers branded it "insensitive" and said it infringed copyright.

The design combines the distinctive, spiky image of the Covid-19 cell with the blue-and-white Tokyo 2020 logo, and appeared on the front page of an in-house magazine published by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan (FCCJ).

The Olympics have been postponed until next July because of the coronavirus, which has halted sport worldwide.

FCCJ president Khaldon Azhari said yesterday the club had decided to withdraw the image and remove it from its website after advice that its legal defence against a potential copyright breach was "not strong".

"More importantly, we are in this coronavirus crisis together and clearly, the cover offended some people in our host country," said Azhari, voicing "sincere regret".

Tokyo 2020 chief Toshiro Muto hailed the move, telling reporters: "We believe their response was appropriate and this is what we were hoping for as an outcome."

Tokyo 2020 chief spokesman Masa Takaya blasted the emblem as "very disappointing".

This is not the first time Tokyo 2020 has become embroiled in a dispute over its logo. It was forced to scrap its original emblem after plagiarism claims from a Belgian designer, who said it was "virtually identical" to his logo for a theatre in Liege.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 22, 2020, with the headline 'Magazine sorry for Olympic logo mock-up'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content