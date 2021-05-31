Ma longing to improve ahead of Olympics

NANYANG (China) • World champions Ma Long and Liu Shiwen both suffered shock exits in the singles events at China's table tennis Olympic simulation on Saturday, while Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha outclassed Xu Xin and Liu to win the mixed doubles title.

In the mixed doubles final between two Tokyo-bound pairs, Wang and Sun came back from 3-1 down to overcome the reigning world champions 8-11, 11-9, 11-13, 8-11, 14-12, 11-4, 11-9.

The big surprise of the night, however, came in the men's singles quarter-finals as Grand Slam winner Ma Long lost 11-5, 11-9, 12-10, 6-11, 5-11, 11-8 to Xu Chenhao, whose previous best result was a last-eight finish in the 2012 national championships.

Ma, 32, a three-time world champion and the reigning Olympic champion, opened his encounter against the 26-year-old in lacklustre style, losing three games in a row.

The Chinese men's team skipper managed to pull back two games before Xu Chenhao completed the upset.

"I knew I needed to make some changes in tactics, but it's too late when trailing 3-2 in games and 8-4 in the sixth one," noted Ma, the world No. 3.

It is the second time in just three weeks that he has been ousted by a younger teammate. He lost to Zhou Qihao, also in the singles quarter-finals, at the first stop of China's Olympic simulation in Xinxiang earlier this month.

"Despite the defeat, I think it's a good thing to learn some lessons ahead of the Olympic Games," he said. "It reminds me that I should do more to avoid a slow start and to prepare more if it's not avoidable."

Xu Chenhao yesterday lost to world No. 2 Xu Xin 11-6, 11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7.

Earlier on Saturday, Liu was the first Tokyo-bound star shown the door as she was beaten 4-0 by 22-year-old He Zhuojia in the women's singles quarter-finals.

The 30-year-old Liu, a record five-time World Cup winner, left the court during the match for five minutes, before returning to lose 11-4, 16-14, 11-6, 11-8.

He, whose playing style is similar to Japanese ace Mima Ito, fell to world No. 1 Chen Meng 9-11, 12-10, 11-4, 11-3, 11-5 yesterday.

The Olympic table tennis events are set to take place from July 24 to Aug 6 in the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

XINHUA