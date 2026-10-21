Lyon omission in the spotlight as Australia seamers endure tough day

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Oct 20 - Australia quick Mitchell Starc claimed his 450th test wicket on Tuesday but South Africa's lower order exposed the tourists' decision to omit spinner Nathan Lyon on day three of the second test.

Starc became only the 10th bowler to reach the milestone when Wiaan Mulder gloved a rising delivery from the 36-year-old to Matt Renshaw as South Africa slipped to 110-6.

The home side then turned the tables, seeing off the all-seam attack and the back-up part-timers and making the absence of Lyon more pronounced as they went on to score 425-9 before declaring.

It did not help that Josh Hazlewood, who took a career-best 6-49 in helping Australia to an emphatic 214-run victory in last week’s first test, could only bowl after lunch.

He was sick on Monday, which meant he had to serve his time in the field on Tuesday before being allowed to bowl.

He made little impact in nine overs, however, while captain Pat Cummins went wicketless and Starc finished with 3-89.

Scott Boland, who replaced Lyon in the team, took his first five-wicket haul outside of Australia, but the tourists had to use Beau Webster to hold up an end and also turned to three other part-time spinners as South Africa piled on the runs.

Lyon would have arguably done a better job of stemming South Africa's free scoring on a day when captain Temba Bavuma notched a career-best 179 to give the hosts the upper hand.

"If you know you're going to be a man down from the start, you’re probably going with a different make-up, aren’t you?” Starc said.

"But unfortunately Josh had a dodgy prawn or something. He'll have fresh legs for the second innings."

Lyon was left to play a supporting role from the sidelines.

"He's been around long enough to put his shoes back on and be the team man that he is. He was that man for most of the day today, whether it's down at fine leg running us drinks or tapping us on the back.

"I’ve been left out plenty of times and naturally you're disappointed that you don't get to play. He'll get another opportunity," added Starc. REUTERS