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Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Third Test - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - December 18, 2025 Australia's Nathan Lyon reacts after Travis Head dropped a catch of England's Will Jacks REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

MELBOURNE, Nov 28 - Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon has been left out of Australia's squad for the four-test series against New Zealand, with selectors opting for uncapped Western Australia spinner Corey Rocchiccioli.

Lyon's omission casts doubt over the international future of the 39-year-old offspinner, Australia's second highest wicket-taker in tests, behind only Shane Warne.

“Nathan has not quite had the impact we would like with the ball in recent matches,” selectors boss George Bailey said in a statement on Saturday.

“We also know he has an extraordinary record and his experience, knowledge and skill can still be valuable to the program we have moving forward.”

Selectors named a 13-man squad, which included uncapped batter Jack Clayton, and said they would add another player after the sixth round of Sheffield Shield matches.

The first test starts in Perth on December 9.

Australia squad:

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Jack Clayton, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Corey Rocchiccioli, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc REUTERS