Lyles changes mind, will race at Diamond League Final

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Diamond League - Weltklasse - Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland - August 31, 2023 Noah Lyles of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's 200m final REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

Top American sprinter Noah Lyles has decided to race one more time this season after all having won three gold medals at the World Championships last month.

The 26-year-old, who announced last week he was ending his season, now plans to run in the season-ending Prefontaine Classic Diamond League final, Sept. 16-17 in Eugene.

"You know what... I might have another 100m in me for the year," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He followed it up with: "I'm coming to @nikepreclassic. Let's go out with a (explosion emoji)."

Lyles was one of the highlights of the Budapest World Championships, becoming the first male athlete since Jamaican Usain Bolt to win gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay. REUTERS

