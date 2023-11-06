Luis Diaz returns for Liverpool as he awaits kidnapped father's release

LUTON, England -Liverpool's Colombian forward Luis Diaz came on as a second-half substitute for Liverpool in Sunday's Premier League game at Luton as he awaited the promised release of his kidnapped father by guerrillas.

Liverpool fans warmly serenaded and applauded Diaz as he warmed up at Kenilworth Road stadium before kickoff then came on to the pitch towards the end of the second half.

The 26-year-old pulled out of last weekend's game after his mother Cilenis Marulanda and father Luis Manuel Diaz were seized by armed men in north Colombia. His mother was freed within hours and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas said on Thursday they would free his father.

"It is still pretty emotional but Luis decided three days ago that he wants to try training again," said manager Juergen Klopp before the game.

"All the signs he gets as I understand it are very positive. Negotiations are ongoing but it is still positive so that is why he wanted to be part of the team... Nobody can imagine how something like that feels. On the training ground he has been fine and that is why he is here." REUTERS