Lucky ST Run trio walk away with Mobot scooters

It has been a year to remember for Muhammad Syamshidi Othman. The engineering specialist got married in April and, basking in the honeymoon glow, he decided to sign up for his first-ever run with his wife Nurul Huda.

The run he picked was The Straits Times Run, and he was rewarded for his choice yesterday in the form of a Mobot Freedom Lite Scooter worth $1,499 sponsored by Mobot.

"This is our first run together since we got married, so it's nice to have won something on our first try," said Syamshidi, 28, who has signed up for the 5km category.

"I've never owned an e-scooter before either, so I'm very excited. With the scooter, I can just ride to the nearest grocery store without taking public transport so that will really help."

Syamshidi was one of three lucky ST Run participants to walk away with the scooter at Mobot's shop in Ubi. The other two were Lee Yong Shun, 29, and Talia Lim, 36.

Lee is also participating in the Sept 23 ST Run for the first time.

"I was encouraged to sign up for the 10km by my army friends and never thought I would win anything," said the engineer.

"I haven't thought about how I'll use the scooter yet. Maybe I'll just ride it around my neighbourhood."

Lim, on the other hand, will be giving her prize to her younger brother.

Said the designer, who is taking part in her fourth ST Run and will run the 10km: "I think the organisation (of ST Run) is great. I have taken part in some pretty bad ones and ST Run is one of the better runs. The prizes are quite good too."

Other big prizes taken home by ST Run participants this year include New Balance shoes, iZest Back Zen back massagers, Panasonic five-blade rechargeable shavers and a 5D/4N all-expenses paid trip to run in the Gold Coast Marathon, worth over $2,000.

Still to come for runners who sign up before tomorrow are Compressport sets (running shorts, headband and arm sleeves) worth $280.

This year's ST Run comprises three categories - 5km, 10km and 18.45km. Registration is $50, $60 and $70 respectively. Past participants enjoy a loyal runner rate ($38, $48 and $58). Register at www.straitstimesrun.com.