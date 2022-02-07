Lucky Koh gets two hongbao

It is very auspicious to usher in the new year with something good. It bodes well for the future.

For Singaporean trainer Desmond Koh, Lady Luck approached him not once but twice at the Chinese New Year race meeting on Wednesday, the second day of the Year of the Tiger.

He received two hongbao, courtesy of the auspiciously named Luck Of Master and Lucky Imperator. Both horses are owned by Hong Kong interests - Michael Lam's Luck Of Friendship Stable and Leung Kai Fai's Lucky Unicorn Stable respectively.

"It's a great way to usher in the new year for those two owners from Hong Kong. As you know, they love an auspicious start to the new year, and all things prosperity and good luck," said Koh, who has saddled five winners this year.

"The horses were waiting for a chance to win on Chinese New Year. I always prepare their horses to win, but even more so for this day. It was important to turn them out for the win.

"Both Michael Lam and his friends, and Mr Leung will be happy with the wins, and me, too. You can say we had plenty of 'luck' today."

Both horses were ridden by three-time Singapore champion jockey Manoel Nunes, who also scored on the Michael Clements-trained rising sprinter Mortal Engine.

The Brazilian's treble has taken his season's tally to 11 winners, just one ahead of Australian Danny Beasley.

Koh reckoned Nunes was the perfect rider for Luck Of Master and Lucky Imperator.

"Especially on Luck Of Master, he was the right jockey to get him to run. Nunes did everything right, pushed the button at the right moment," he said.

"It was again down to Nunes for Lucky Imperator. There wasn't much pace in front, and Nunes rated him well.

"The horse went on to the open in front. But, like the good jockey he is, Nunes didn't panic. He used his horse's energy sparingly, and the horse kept finding (pace) to just win by a lucky nose."

Quick on jumping in the $30,000 Class 5 race over 1,200m, Lucky Imperator paired off with last-start winner Dragon Ryker (Wong Chin Chuen) all the way, only to get the bob right at the last hop. The margin was just a nose.

Boy Next Door (Shafrizal Saleh) finished third, two lengths away.

Sent out at short odds of $9, Lucky Imperator clocked a swift 1min 10.20sec on the Long Course B. He has accrued more than $75,000 in prize money from his three wins and three placings from 18 starts.

The will to win was equally laudable for Luck Of Master, who paid $22 in the $50,000 Class 4 race over 1,800m.

He was in his customary drop-back style, despite breaking from the inner-most gate. Nunes got on his bike from only the 700m mark.

He came home well and just got up to beat Great Expectation by a neck in 1:49.76.

It was his fifth win from 29 starts for about $170,000 in stakes.