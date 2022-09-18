Lucky Jinsha resumes in style

A dashing first-up win on Saturday showed that a lameness setback was just a mere blip to Lucky Jinsha's meteoric rise to the top.

The son of Shooting To Win had been one of trainer Tim Fitzsimmons' best advertisements at his breakout season in 2021.

Not many could have foreseen such a rags-to-riches story from a Class 5 battler just over a year ago.

The penny dropped at his maiden win in July 2021, albeit in lowly Class 5 company. If not for a narrow second to Sun Rectitude at his next start, he would have reeled off seven wins in a row.

But a fading ninth under champion jockey Manoel Nunes in a Kranji Stakes B contest brought an anti-climactic end to the charmed run, a reality check that the bar could not be raised any further for the Hong Kong-owned sprinter.

The sight of his "pet horse" returning lame was heartbreaking, but at the same time, a relief.

"Lame" excuse maybe. But, at least, the defeat was not without rhyme or reason.

Fitzsimmons just had to be patient and regroup. Two solid barrier trials, including an impressive win on Sept 8, sent strong signals he had done the right thing by the five-year-old.

The last-minute replacement of the indisposed Hakim Kamaruddin in the $100,000 Class 1 race (1,100m) could have thrown the return out of whack, but stand-in jockey Zyrul Nor Azman turned in a peach of a ride.

Lucky Jinsha ($17) capitalised on barrier No. 1 to land in his customary leading role rather easily, but long shot Lim's Dream (Krisna Thangamani) came out of left field with the same designs.

Zyrul did not engage, saving Lucky Jinsha from a cut-throat battle that could have come at a price.