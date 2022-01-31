Lucky Harry in a big hurry

"The horse has been well prepared by James, so we knew he was going to run a good race," said A'Isisuhairi.

"Of course, it was a strong field. But, in saying that, the horse had a nice trial and galloped well.

"He was fully ready for the race, so to get the result, I was just happy for James, and myself to get my first winner of the year.

"We knew there was going to be a hot tempo. I was just happy to get my horse travelling nice and steady. Top of the straight, I knew those two leaders would stop and my horse was still on the bridle.

"As soon as I improved him and went past Red Ocean, the horse just gave me a good turn of foot and won a nice race."

Circuit Mission paid $63.

Sayonara's triumph might just be in a $30,000 Class 5 event over 1,800m, but A'Isisuhairi said the Shirtliff Stable-owned galloper was something special to him. After all, he had done the hard yards and it has paid off.

"There's a story behind this," said the Kelantan-born rider. "I told Ricardo the horse is pretty sound, but he's a bit into himself. He can pull during trackwork and just doesn't do things right. He's not an easy horse to get the best out of... I told Ricardo I didn't mind coming to work on him.

"So, for me to win three times on him now is a great reward, even though he's a Class 5 horse.

"He means a lot to me, especially as I have been working on him, and to win for the owner and Ricardo, who has been supporting me, is quite special."

Sayonara was in the rear early after jumping from the second-widest barrier (Gate 10).

But A'Isisuhairi managed to secure the inside run and gradually made his way up to midfield.

Lemon Squash set a big lead, but Sayonara kept progressing and hit the front 400m out. From there, he kicked away to win by 21/4 lengths from last-start winner Super Atas in 1min 50.00sec. He paid $26.

With his confidence growing after winning two races in succession, A'Isisuhairi was in his element on Entertainer in the day's main event - the $85,000 Class 2 race over the Polytrack 1,100m.

He jumped well and hounded stablemate Makkem Lad. The $10 favourite Celavi was expected to vie for the lead but was in fourth spot.

With the fast pace set - the first 400m in 23.87sec - many expected the Logan duo to tire. Makkem Lad did run out of steam, but not Entertainer.

With only 50kg on his back, he kept going and staved off the fast-finishing Ararat Lady by 3/4 lengths in 1min 04.39sec.

It was his seventh success in 15 starts for Fortuna NZ Racing Stable. He also paid a juicy $66.

"My horse jumped very well and I never wasted my time to get across and sit next to the stablemate, Makkem Lad," said A'Isisuhairi.

"My horse, with no weight, was on the bridle. I had a lot of horse underneath. When I let him down, he really gave me a good turn of foot.

"I think, from the last 300m, I was quite positive I was going to win another race."

A'Isisuhairi will miss Wednesday's meeting because of a careless riding suspension.