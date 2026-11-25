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Decathlete Lucas Fun set a new national record of 6,434 points at the Club ZOOM Kindred Spirit Series on Nov 21 to 22.

SINGAPORE – Having rewritten the national record twice in the last three months, decathlete Lucas Fan is a man in form.

There was added significance to his latest record of 6,434 points set at the Club ZOOM Kindred Spirit Series on Nov 21 and 22, as he became the first athlete to surpass Tang Ngai Kin’s “legacy” mark of 6,393 points from 1978, which was hand-timed and recorded without wind readings.

It also bettered Fun’s previous ratified national mark of 6,311 points, which he registered at the SA Age Group Championships in August.

But achieving this feat was not easy, especially since he has had to deal with recurring hamstring tears in both legs over the years – the first tear was in 2022 – though the issue was mainly with his left leg which he jumps with.

He said: “During that period, the future was uncertain, and I genuinely wasn’t sure whether I would ever fully recover. There were times when I questioned whether I was chasing a future that simply wasn’t meant for me.

“To be able to come back from that period and break the national record again is something I feel incredibly blessed about. It has given me a lot of confidence in myself, not just as an athlete, but as a person.”

There has also been the added challenge of National Service duties, a balancing act that the 20-year-old described as one of the biggest challenges he has faced.

Working a three-days-in, three-days-out shift system as a military police trooper, Fun tries to make full use of any pockets of free time to train for the 10-event discipline.

In decathlon, athletes collect points by competing across 10 track and field events over two days: 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400m, 110m hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500m.

His three days out are packed with six training sessions, leaving little time to rest and recover between sessions.

In camp, his free time is usually set aside for strength and conditioning in the gym so that he can recover and prepare himself for the next training block.

On book-out days, he only reaches home after 10pm, but sometimes has to wake up at 5.30am the following morning for training, which he admitted can be mentally exhausting.

While it is challenging, he also acknowledged that this period has helped him grow as a person.

He said: “What has helped me the most is learning to be disciplined with my time and making the most of the opportunities I have.

“I may not have the ideal training schedule or recovery conditions, but I have to find ways to work around those limitations.”

The support of those around him has also helped him through this period, crediting the other athletes he trains with for making sessions more enjoyable.

He also expressed gratitude towards his family and girlfriend’s family for their support at last weekend’s meet, as well as his coaches and the general manager of the Singapore Sports School for their guidance and trust in him.

Lucas Fun (left) hopes to inspire other combined events athletes in Singapore. PHOTO: COURTESY OF CASEY LOW

Next on Fun’s radar is qualifying for the 2027 SEA Games in Malaysia, where he hopes to compete for gold. Philippines’ Hokett Delos Santos won gold at the last edition in Bangkok in 2025 with 6,917 points.

The last time Singapore fielded a decathlete at the SEA Games was in 2015 on home soil , while Tang is the only decathlete from the Republic to have stood on the podium at the biennial regional multi-sport event , claiming silver medals across each of three editions from 1973 to 1979.

After overtaking Tang’s mark – which he described as a meaningful milestone for himself and athletics in Singapore – Fun hopes to continue contributing to the legacy of the sport here and inspire the next generation of combined events athletes to break boundaries.

Paying tribute to Tang, he said: “When I think about the equipment, facilities and support available to athletes back then compared to what we have today, I can only imagine how challenging it must have been.

“Yet, he still managed to put together such an incredible performance. I don’t see my achievement as replacing his record or taking anything away from what he accomplished.

“Instead, I hope that my name can be placed alongside his, as part of the history of Singapore athletics.”

Driven by his desire to become a leading figure in the combined events scene in Singapore, other goals he has set for himself are to breach the 7,000-point barrier and to represent Singapore at the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

He said: “I know that it’s a long journey, and there are still many challenges ahead.

“But having come through injuries, National Service and the uncertainties of my earlier years in athletics, I believe that I have developed the resilience and discipline to keep working towards that goal.

“For now, I just want to keep improving, take things one competition at a time, and see how far I can go.”