Low-risk activities at gyms, fitness studios can continue

Low-intensity physical activities will be allowed to take place at public and private gyms and fitness studios from today, Sport Singapore (SportSG) announced in an updated advisory yesterday.

This follows the Government's announcement of tighter Covid-19 measures on Tuesday, and the national sports agency's advisory for sport and physical activities on Thursday to curb the transmission of Covid-19 within the community. The new measures had included the closure of indoor gyms and indoor fitness facilities such as yoga and pilates studios from today until May 30.

They applied to those run by commercial enterprises, national sports associations, country clubs, golf clubs, private apartments, condominiums and charities.

Indoor sports facilities like badminton halls, basketball courts and climbing gyms will continue to remain open as the SportSG directive applies only to "enclosed, confined indoor spaces where participants are likely to be engaging in strenuous activities unmasked".

But SportSG said yesterday that low-risk activities can continue under strict safe management measures through this period, with all participants and instructors required to wear masks at all times.

Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong said the changes were the result of talks with business owners and professionals in the sport and fitness sector, including Singapore Fitness Alliance, National Instructors and Coaches Association, FitnessSG and Nominated MP Mark Chay.

"This will ease the pressure for some; but I should emphasise that strict safe management measures will have to be adhered to, at all times," Mr Tong wrote in a Facebook post, adding that there was a need to strike a balance between protecting the community from the increased number of cases and the livelihoods of those in the sports industry.

"For those who will have to remain closed, we are working on financial support measures to help those affected... These will be built on top of the existing measures which sports industry operators currently already have access to. We will announce them shortly."

The update came on a day when the Singapore Sports Hub said it would tighten safe management measures across all its venues and facilities. Its gym, fitness studio, and Kids Water Playground at Splash-N-Surf will be closed from today to May 30.

A Sports Hub spokesman said that across the gyms and fitness programmes there, passes will have valid dates extended and classes rescheduled. While most venues and facilities will remain open and activities will go on, they will be capped at five people in a group, the spokesman added.

Outdoor classes will have no more than 30 people per session.