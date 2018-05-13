Low-intensity steady state an easy option

NEW YORK • Sometimes it seems that all I hear about is the magic of high-intensity interval training (Hitt). This protocol alternates short periods of intense exercise with longer periods of moderate recovery periods (think sprinting 30 seconds, then walking or jogging at an easy pace for one minute, and repeating for about 20 minutes total) and promises results in as little time as possible.

But the concept can be daunting for anyone who is just starting a workout programme, recovering from an injury or surgery, or packing a little more weight than ideal.