Fitness

Low-intensity steady state an easy option

Be it for beginners or people who want to lose excess weight, low-intensity steady state would be a good way to go for anyone who is starting a fitness programme.
Be it for beginners or people who want to lose excess weight, low-intensity steady state would be a good way to go for anyone who is starting a fitness programme.PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO
Published
41 min ago

Mild exercise at 50-60% of max heart rate aids beginners, injury recovery and the overweight

Carolee Walker

NEW YORK • Sometimes it seems that all I hear about is the magic of high-intensity interval training (Hitt). This protocol alternates short periods of intense exercise with longer periods of moderate recovery periods (think sprinting 30 seconds, then walking or jogging at an easy pace for one minute, and repeating for about 20 minutes total) and promises results in as little time as possible.

But the concept can be daunting for anyone who is just starting a workout programme, recovering from an injury or surgery, or packing a little more weight than ideal.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

New promotion with The Straits Times

For a limited time, get a Google Home or a Google Home Mini when you subscribe.

Learn more

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 13, 2018, with the headline 'Low-intensity steady state an easy option'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

SPH deepens foray in content marketing with BrandInsider relaunch
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
Content marketing with BrandInsider