Love Is A Rose will have plenty of admirers

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(5) FUTURE SWING was dropped out from the widest draw on debut. He then produced an eye-catching finish over a similar trip at Durbanville and would have come on further.

(4) BARDOLINO has improved with each start and ought to pose a threat with improvement.

(8) TUSCAN GOLD, who will be wiser to the task after a decent debut, and (1) CASTLE TIME could make their presence felt, too.

Watch the betting on newcomer (7) RELEASE ME.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(5) GIMME'S LASSIE was fancied on debut when a fast second after a slow start. Can go one better with natural improvement.

(10) WHAT NOW MY GAL improved on her debut when maintaining good pace to finish third over this track and trip last time. She will keep the selection honest.

(4) ALLENDE and (6) MARY LAMB are bred to be useful. If not too green, they could pose as threats. Watch the betting.

(1) TOUCH OF GRACE, (2) JEWLRAY, (3) FUR BABY and (8) SILVER GARBO could improve to play a minor role.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(5) TEATRO had to be used early to overcome a wide draw last time when second. He should find the lead more easily from a better draw and could prove too hard to peg back with improvement and the extra 200m.

(6) QUATERMAIN has a bit to find on that form but is also likely to improve going over this distance.

(1) DONDER STORM and (2) RUN RUDOLPH RUN ought to make their presence felt on form.

The well-bred (8) HAWK CIRCLE would have come on from his debut to stake a claim.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) METAR was unlucky not to have opened her account when stepped up to this trip last time. She had to switch out before running on late for second. She could make amends over this course and distance.

(8) LOVE RULES was prominent in the betting on debut and ran accordingly. Conceding 2kg, she was beaten by just under three lengths behind a more-experienced two-year-old with solid form. She would have come on to make her presence felt.

(2) SENHORA VICTORIA and (3) PRINCESS LOUISA, who has a better draw, have the form and experience to have a say.

Look for improvement from (7) ENTITLED.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) ROCKIN' RINGO, (4) AZORES and the hat-trick-seeking (7) AENEAS are likely to vie for the lead. They will do themselves no favours cutting each other's throat but should ensure an honest tempo.

(5) SOMERSET MAUGHAM and (1) SPEED MACHINE will enjoy a truly run race and could dominate the finish as a result. Speed Machine quickened impressively to run out a facile winner with blinkers over 1,400m last time and will be hard to beat if in similar mood.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(5) LOVE IS A ROSE beat older rivals as a two-year-old when opening her account over this track and trip. The runner-up franked the form by winning the following start. Love Is A Rose is on the up, so may well prove better than rated. It could pay to follow her progress on her handicap three-year-old debut.

The lightly raced six-year-old mare (1) ACADEMIC GOLD was an impressive winner in a similar contest over this course and distance just two weeks ago. He should go well again despite a six-point penalty.

(2) ZIPPY OVER, (4) REWRITE THE STARS, (6) PANZANELLA and (8) ENCHANTED CREEK are closely matched and should have their say.

RACE 7 (1,100M)

(1) CAPTAIN TATTERS is more than capable of winning a race of this nature, especially with the blinkers refitted. But his lack of race fitness after a 16-week break is a concern and will need to be taken on trust.

(2) IRISH MORNING and (5) ALL ABOUT AL are useful, lightly raced sprinters who could be ahead of the handicapper. They arrive in good form and ought to acquit themselves competitively.

(6) BARNEY MCGREW is consistent. Another honest run is expected.

(4) T'CHALLA beat some of his rivals before losing his form. But he could bounce back after a break.