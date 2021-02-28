Louis wins race, eyes SEA Games medal

He made history two years ago by becoming Singapore's first Asian youth champion in athletics, and now Marc Brian Louis is determined to mark 2021 by taking another step up in his track and field journey.

The ITE College Central student, who turns 19 in August, topped the men's 100m open on the second day of Singapore Athletics' All Comers Meet 1 yesterday with a 10.94-second run. However, the time was well short of his personal best of 10.75, and he said: "Honestly, it wasn't that good of a race because of the (conditions). That messed up my race."