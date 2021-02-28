Louis wins race, eyes SEA Games medal

Marc Brian Louis was not satisfied with clocking 10.94sec in the 100m yesterday, as it was below his best of 10.75. But he is confident of making enough improvement to earn a SEA Games medal at the year-end.
Marc Brian Louis was not satisfied with clocking 10.94sec in the 100m yesterday, as it was below his best of 10.75. But he is confident of making enough improvement to earn a SEA Games medal at the year-end.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

He made history two years ago by becoming Singapore's first Asian youth champion in athletics, and now Marc Brian Louis is determined to mark 2021 by taking another step up in his track and field journey.

The ITE College Central student, who turns 19 in August, topped the men's 100m open on the second day of Singapore Athletics' All Comers Meet 1 yesterday with a 10.94-second run. However, the time was well short of his personal best of 10.75, and he said: "Honestly, it wasn't that good of a race because of the (conditions). That messed up my race."

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 28, 2021, with the headline 'Louis wins race, eyes SEA Games medal'. Subscribe
Topics: 