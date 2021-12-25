Louis gets NS deferment in hunt for SEA Games glory

As the new year approaches, sprinter Marc Brian Louis has set himself a goal of claiming the national 100m record at the SEA Games - which would put him in contention to win a first gold medal for Singapore in the event.

And as he plots to take down U.K. Shyam's 10.37-second mark, the 19-year-old received a boost yesterday after he was granted short-term deferment from national service (NS) to train and prepare for the biennial regional meet in May.

He was due to enlist on Jan 3, but Singapore Athletics (SA) president Lien Choong Luen told The Straits Times that on the back of his scintillating 10.39sec run on Dec 12, it sought a second short-term deferment for him. His first was to compete in the World Youth Championships in Nairobi in August.

Lien received a positive response from the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) yesterday. He said: "The fact the deferment was approved speaks to Marc's performance and potential. His results speak for themselves, and without them we would not even have had a conversation about NS.

"We are also very grateful to Sport Singapore, the Singapore Sport Institute and Mindef for agreeing to the appeal (for deferment), and we're all very excited about what Marc can do in major Games in 2022."

Aside from the SEA Games, next year's calendar includes the Commonwealth Games in July and Asian Games in September, although the qualification marks for those meets are 10.24sec and 10.19sec, respectively.

Said Louis: "I'm shocked and very happy I can continue training regularly ahead of the SEA Games.

"For the past few months, I haven't trained at the (higher) intensity I do when I work towards a major competition because I was expecting to enlist.

"With this news, I can hopefully improve a little bit more. I'm really grateful to Mindef, because the first deferment helped me set a new U-20 national record (in Kenya), and I hope to make the most of this second one too."

Lien added that Louis possesses a "very positive work ethic and attitude" which would help him as he hopes to reach his full potential in the years to come.

Local sprint icon C. Kunalan shares Lien's enthusiasm. The 79-year-old said he had encountered Louis at a recent training session for the national relay team, and felt the youngster had the "right maturity" to make good progress.