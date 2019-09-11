Lots of goodies inside your ST Run race pack

Oh goodie, it's nearly time for The Straits Times Run.

With barely three weeks to go till the Sept 29 event, members of the charity society SPD kicked off the final stage of preparations by filling in participants' race packs on Monday.

This year's "haul" includes two New Balance "Dry" T-shirts (one for participating and one for finishing) worth a total of $98 and several other items for both race day and beyond.

Those that will come in handy on event day include a water bottle, a wristband from the ST Run's presenting sponsor Panasonic, and Himalayan Salt candy to replace sodium lost during your race.

Those sore after the event can use the Tiger Balm Active Muscle Rub and Tiger Balm plaster to ease their aches.

Post-race, the samples of Spinmatic Low Suds Laundry Liquid and Sofsil fabric softener will get the sweat and more out of your race gear.

In addition, each participant's cotton tote includes a voucher from the ST Run's official transport operator ShareTransport and a box of Win Win potato crisps.

There will also be complimentary personal accident race insurance from the ST Run's official insurer Great Eastern and participants will have the option of increasing their coverage when they register.

This year's race-pack collection will take place from Sept 26 to 28 at the OCBC Arena Hall 1 at the Singapore Sports Hub.

On Sept 26 and 27, collection times are from 11am to 8pm. On the eve of race day, you can pick up your pack from 11am to 7pm.

The ST Run, which was launched in 2013, will begin along Nicoll Highway and end inside the National Stadium, one of only two mass runs to do so. It features four categories this year - the SPH35-Panasonic Schools Challenge, the 3.5km fun run, and the 10km and 18.45km races, which are both competitive events.

All women's categories and the 18.45km event are now sold out due to overwhelming demand. But slots for the men's 10km and 3.5km fun run are still up for grabs.

Normal registration fees are $60 (10km) and $50 (3.5km). Participants in any past edition enjoy a Loyal Runner rate and need to pay only $48 and $38, respectively.

OCBC cardholders and participants of the OCBC Cycle 2019, a partner of the ST Run, will enjoy 15 per cent off the normal rates. Register at www.straitstimesrun.com