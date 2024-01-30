Lost in translation? Not on Paris metro during Summer Games

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is seen on an official Paris 2024 store at Place de l'Opera in Paris, France, January 1, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Updated
33 sec ago
Published
40 sec ago

PARIS - Paris' public transport system (RATP) will provide more than 2,000 agents with artificial intelligence-supported translation devices to help hundreds of thousands of visitors navigate the capital's network during this year's Olympics.

The handheld Tradivia device can translate between French and 16 different languages, including Mandarin, Arabic and Korean, with the text appearing on a screen as well as being read out loud.

The service will remain after the July 26 to Aug. 11 Olympics in Paris, one of the world's top destinations for international visitors.

"We will have visitors from all over the world who will come ... It is important to provide them with the right information," RATP representative Gregoire de Lasteyrie told reporters.

"Being able to speak to them in as many languages as possible and helping them find their way in Paris is extremely important."

Metro workers said the device would also give them more confidence.

"We no longer have this apprehension, this apprehension of approaching visitors," Paris metro worker Raphael Gassette said.

"We no longer have this fear of thinking 'oh no we're not going to understand each other', and here we know straight away, with regards to the languages here, to press ... and immediately have clear, more precise information and we can be sure that when the visitor leaves, they're satisfied." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top