Loss of 2 Jumbo riders may lift Pogacar's hopes

CARCASSONNE (France) • Tour de France leader Jonas Vingegaard yesterday suffered two body blows after his Jumbo-Visma co-captain Primoz Roglic withdrew ahead of stage 15, before support rider Steven Kruijswijk's race ended prematurely following a crash that left him with a broken collarbone.

Two-time defending Tour champion Tadej Pogacar lost the yellow jersey to the Dane last Wednesday after his UAE Team Emirates were reduced to five riders, which left the Slovenian exposed.

However, Jumbo-Visma are now in an almost identical position to their rivals, with just six riders left and only six stages, including the ceremonial final ride to Paris, remaining in this year's race.

Vingegaard survived the crash that eliminated Kruijswijk, coming away with a banged-up head, and while he held on to his lead in the general classification category - at 2min 22sec over Pogacar - the loss of two of his teammates will be a concern as the Tour heads into the final stretch.

Roglic, the 2020 Tour runner-up, failed to recover from injuries suffered in a crash last week.

The Slovenian, who won the gold medal in the time trial at last year's Tokyo Olympics, and Kruijswijk were not the only pullouts of the day as Dane Magnus Cort Nielsen and Australia's Simon Clarke, winners of stages 10 and 5 respectively, also became the latest Covid-19 casualties of the Tour.

"Magnus Cort woke up this morning with a headache and fever and has since tested positive for Covid-19. He will not start stage 15 of the Tour de France. His medical evaluation is ongoing," his EF-Easy Post team confirmed.

The Israel-Premier Tech team said the same of Clarke, with a total of eight riders having withdrawn from the Tour because of the virus.

Belgium's Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck won yesterday's stage 15 - the first of his career after finishing either second or third eight times - in a photo finish. Jumbo-Visma sprint specialist and compatriot Wout van Aert was second while Dane Mads Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo - who won stage 13 - came in third.

An emotional Philipsen said: "I know what losing is like in the Tour, I have lost many, many times, but how it worked out today was incredible. It's been a massive search for this victory and we had to work very hard for it."

Today will be the final rest day of the Tour before stage 16 - a 178.5km ride from Carcassone to Foix.

