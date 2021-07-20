Lo's task is 'about outdoing myself'

At world No. 10, Ryan Lo is the highest-rated Asian Laser sailor on World Sailing's rankings but he is not the favourite among the fleet of 35 in Tokyo.

That pool of potential medallists includes American world No. 1 Charlie Buckingham, reigning world champion German Philipp Buhl and 2016 Rio silver medallist Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia.

But the Singaporean is not bothered by his lowly status.

"There's not really that much pressure or a demand for me to produce results. I'm not the favourite because there are so many good sailors competing and some of them are 10 years older than me and have a lot of experience," he said.

"But then again, I won't be going to the event afraid and I won't be discouraged by the fact that there are many older, more experienced sailors.

"I'm just going to go there and do my thing, focus on my own routine and work ethic and try to be the best version of myself.

"In the end, it'll just be about outdoing myself and I think that's our biggest challenge as athletes or sailors. We need to focus on ourselves and less on others."

Lo, 24, is used to doing his own thing.

In primary school, he dropped piano and higher mother tongue classes to make more time for sailing. In 2015, he left Raffles Institution to train for the SEA Games before enrolling in a foundation programme in Australia.

Three years later, he deferred his studies to focus on qualifying for the Olympics, which he did at the April 1-8 Mussanah Open Championship in Oman.

It is Lo's singular focus, that he will manage to take care of things he can control, that makes former national Laser sailor Colin Cheng believe he has a decent shot of ending in at least the top 15.

Cheng, who was 15th at London 2012 as the highest Asian finisher, said: "His chances (of winning a medal) will be very tough, especially as it's a first Olympics for him. There'll be things which are new and take getting used to (like logistics)."

Cheng, 31, previously worked with Lo as a teammate and later on helped coach him occasionally when his main coach Croat Nenad Viali was not in Singapore.

He added: "Ryan is one of the most driven sailors I've seen in my time. Although he's a bit soft-spoken, he's willing to learn and not afraid to make mistakes and experience it. All these things are good for him.

"To be honest, I think we have to be grateful for any racing to even go ahead with the whole Covid situation so I think he'll take it in the right spirit and enjoy the experience as much as he can."

Lo already has one eye on Paris 2024, choosing to enrol in Erasmus University Rotterdam after the Tokyo Games to facilitate training and competing in Europe.

In Tokyo, he will be joined by Amanda Ng (RS:X), Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low (both 49erFX).

Lo, who three years ago said he was aiming to win gold in Paris, said: "For Singapore Sailing, a medal has always been the goal. It doesn't have to be in the Laser class but in any class either in this Olympics, the next one or 2028 in Los Angeles.

"As a team, we've all stepped up and are working towards not specifically the results, but improving ourselves and competing with the best sailors in the world.

"(Paris) 2024 will be a realistic opportunity for us to give it a good shot. But that's three years down the road, anything can happen. I'm not focused on 2024 but on this one right now and I'm trying to do whatever I can to make sure I'm in the best form in Tokyo."