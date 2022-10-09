Lord Justice lays down the law in JRA Trophy

It is unlikely trainer David Kok will win any gong at the 2022 Singapore Racing Awards.

But, if there was one that should be created, and which the medium-sized stable boss would probably win hands down, it is that of "Patience Award" over his handling of chronic bleeder Lord Justice.

At eight years of age, the son of Showcasing is not very new, but tellingly, he has raced only five times for Kok since he moved from Stephen Gray in March 2021.

Four of them have translated into wins, all coming at his last four starts, the latest being a resounding all-the-way victory in the $70,000 Japan Racing Association Trophy (1,100m) on Saturday.

It was Class 3 grade, which he was tackling for the first time, almost a year from his first win for Kok in Class 5 on Sept 18, 2021.

The reason for the unusually long intervals between runs is not hard to comprehend. Bleeding episodes have blighted a promising racing career that could have arguably scaled greater heights.

"He bled three times, twice with Stephen. After the second one, he came to me and, because of the three-month suspension, I had to wait for five months before he could race," said Kok.

"He won at his second start for me, but he bled again, and this time it was nine months out. But the owner (Royal Sabah Turf Club) has been very patient, and today he won four in a row for me.

"He's a horse I always worry about. Even now after the win, there is always a small pressure if he has come back okay.

"If he pulls up well, he'll go for a Class 3, 1,100m in November."

Kok modestly shrugged off any credit for a bleeder's remarkable ascent from Class 5 to Class 3.

"I was quite confident, as his fitness was good and he won a nice trial last week (Sept 29). I had targeted that 1,100m race for him," said the Singaporean handler.

"When he comes back, he puts on some condition, but I just let him do his own things without pushing him. That's why his runs are so spaced out.

"Today, the claim also helped. As he was up in class, the light weight is an advantage."

Kok's booking of 3kg-claiming apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow proved to be a master coup.

Donna Logan's rookie, who rode the horse for the first time in that winning trial, produced a textbook frontrunning ride from Gate 2 - stack them up and rack them up.

Lord Justice did wobble out towards the grandstand side inside the last 200m. But the even-money favourite was well clear, and never in danger of getting swamped.

Nowyousee (Marc Lerner) narrowed the margin down to 11/4 lengths, but mostly because of the drift. Quarter Back (Ibrahim Mamat) made some headway from the rear to take third place, but a gap of 23/4 lengths away.

The winning time was 1min 4.49sec for the Polytrack 1,100m.

Happy Moment (Iskandar Rosman, $21) gave Kok a second win earlier in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race over 1,100m, taking his 2022 tally to 13 winners.

Nine of them were supplied by the Royal Sabah Turf Club (RSTC), a third of which by Lord Justice in the last five months.

It was a far cry from his best season in 2013, when he finished 12th on 37 winners, and captured his first Group 1 race, the Kranji Mile with Cash Luck.

But Lucky 13 may well portend better things to come, with the East Malaysian turf club again a driving force.

"The RSTC have three new horses. Sabah Win had one run, but was still very green," said Kok.

"Sabah Ace had a first trial on Tuesday, he has gate speed and should run soon. Kinabalu Light isn't ready, he needs more time.

"I bought six horses at the Inglis Digital sale, they arrive next week. One of them, Litchfield County, ran second in a Group 2 race (Tobin Bronze Stakes) in Adelaide.

"Four yearlings also arrive in December. With racing picking up, I hope next year will be better."