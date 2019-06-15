Looks like Magic Success again

RACE 1 (1,000M)

3 Winning Method has had two runs over this course and distance, including a second behind Aethero, who has since won again. He's clearly the one to beat. 4 G Unit was well beaten on debut by four lengths. But he should find this easier with improvement. 7 U W Brother was beaten for speed on debut. He's entitled to bounce back against easier rivals. 2 Target Finder is next best.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

3 Friends Of Nanjing's recent track work indicates that he might be working his way back into form. 2 Indigenous Star got his first win this season two starts ago. From gate 9 under Zac Purton, he should give himself every chance. 5 Good Runners Way is capable of progressing further and this race is suitable. 6 Whisky Knight is racing well and should be kept safe.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

7 Super Kin impressed in his trials. He looks capable of making his presence felt on debut under Purton. 4 Aquila, a beaten debut favourite when second behind the fast-finishing Valiant Dream, should have picked up from that performance. 1 Marvelous World finished third behind Aquila two starts ago before coming out to score at his latest run. His rider can claim 10lb (4.54kg). 3 Eptiwins is expected to improve dropping back to 1,000m.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

2 Sunny Power will be finishing fast if they run along at a hot pace. 8 Smart Rocket is a two-time winner this season and his last-start finishing burst took him to finish third. 10 Little General has mixed his form but he's a major player with Purton aboard. 9 Such A Happiness can get into the placings.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

2 Magic Success was a dominant winner last start. He remains in Class 4 which suits and should prove tough to beat again. 7 My Winner has been consistent without winning. He should find himself in the right spot under Karis Teetan from the good gate. 1 Beauty Applause, who finished behind Magic Success last start, looks capable of clinging on for some prize money. 9 Royal Chocolate is as honest as the day is long. He's a lightweight chance.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

2 Young Legend put it all together last start for his second win this season. With Purton retaining the ride, he should get every chance to win his way into Class 2. 3 Follow Me lacked race fitness last start from a spell and can bounce back with that run under his belt. 10 Triumphant Horse has been a steady improver since arriving in Hong Kong from Australia. He can take another step forward. 8 Best Alliance is ready to step up to 1,400m. He's worth keeping safe.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

10 Victory In Hand is on the up and it could be third-time lucky for Francis Lui's galloper. 2 Gift Of Lifeline has the blinkers on to sharpen him up. With even luck, he should be vying for the win. 8 Intrepic has hit a purple patch with Joao Moreira aboard with a win and a third in his last two starts. If he finds himself in the right spot, he'll be challenging for top place. 1 Beauty Loyal is winless but he's shown in his last two outings that it's only a matter of time before he gets the job done.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

7 Highland Fortune brings the right form line to be winning. If he's continued to progress in the right direction, he's the one to beat. 2 Lockheed comes into this following two narrow runner-up defeats. He could be third-time lucky. 8 Aerohappiness has found his groove. If presented at the right time, he's capable of finishing over the top of them. 1 Hello Beauty is ready for 1,200m. He's the wildcard.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

4 Red Desert has finally put it all together and, with even luck, he'll be able to score again. 1 Sunny Boy is drawn a touch awkward. If he can overcome that, he's in with a chance. 3 War Room has shown glimpses of talent since arriving in Hong Kong from Australia. He gets the blinkers first time to sharpen him up. 8 Invincible Missile has done everything right lately except win. He has claims with Purton aboard.

RACE 10 (1,800M)

8 Champion Supreme finished third in his bid for a hat-trick of wins last start. From the good draw, the course-and-distance winner is capable of returning to the winner's stall with Purton taking the ride. 4 Splendour And Gold has won three from five. If he can overcome the wide draw, he'll be in the finish. 10 Super Elegance, an eye-catching fifth last start, will relish the rise in distance to 1,800m. 3 Marzouq won't be far away.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

3 Hezthewonforus, an excellent first-up winner last start, is expected to take up the running early. 5 Enrichment is back in Class 2 after his Hong Kong Derby bid and this suits. Expect him to improve sharply. 10 Gold Chest has found a suitable race. A fast pace should ensure that he gets every chance. 2 Harmony Victory is racing well and is a contender with the right run.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club