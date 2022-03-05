Looking for a Safe Passage in the SA Classic

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Six first-timers take their places in the opener. Watch the betting, especially on (10) WHATYOUWAITINGFOR. However, she will have to be good to beat (1) MISS COOL, the only winner in the race.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) SET TO GO and (2) WHAT A TIGER won second up and should go on. Set To Go's form has been franked. What A Tiger finished 31/4 lengths ahead of (6) VAR PARK (on debut), who is 3kg better off and could get closer.

The remaining four runners are newcomers. Watch the money.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

(1) TRACY'S PRINCESS is back over the shorter trip after never travelling well last time. This will suit the speedster.

(3) LOVE BITE needs to keep going to hold off (6) BONNAROO, who attracted money in both starts before being rested.

(9) MAYENNE is improving.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(2) MAGIC DANCER found problems in her first run back after a layoff. She has ability and could give them a run for the money.

(9) CHYAVANA showed marked improvement in his second start and will be catching them late.

(1) VENGEANCE FOREVER is racing in new surroundings after a rest. He is capable. Any support must be respected.

(3) GONE IN TIME, (4) BLACK BURNER and (11) GOLD LAVA are looking to fill in the quartet.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) MK'S PRIDE could take the Grade 2 Hawaii Stakes if not troubled by breathing issues. He meets (8) INVIDIA on 7kg better terms and (6) CHIMICHURI RUN on 3kg better terms for a 33/4-length difference. However, Chimichuri Run has found his best distance.

(10) FREED FROM DESIRE, who is getting 6.5kg from stablemate MK's Pride, has a big chance to make it five straight wins.

(5) AL MUTHANA is more than capable. Respect.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

The Grade 1 Wilgersbosdrift SA Fillies Classic sees a rematch between (1) DESERT MIRACLE and (2) RAIN IN HOLLAND. Desert Miracle needed her last outing and needs to be covered as long as possible to outstay Rain In Holland, who is looking for Leg 2 on her way to the Triple Tiara.

(3) SPRINKLES should enjoy the extra distance.

(4) SUPREME QUEST and (5) CLAFOUTIS are looking for the quartet money.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(1) SAFE PASSAGE won the Guineas easier than the margin suggested and could take the Grade 1 WSB SA Classic and continue to the Triple Crown.

Stablemate (4) ARAGOSTA is unbeaten in both starts over this distance. Respect.

(2) PYROMANIAC and stable companion (9) PLATINUM SKY stayed on well in the Guineas and could get into the action.

(3) OUTOFTHEDARKNESS, (5) RED SAXON and the unbeaten (10) ZEUS could fill the quartet.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

The lightly raced (5) ADMIRE ME is improving all the while and could take honours.

(3) SENTBYDESTINY is no slouch. If the filly settles, she will challenge strongly.

(10) BON VIVANT has matured. If she handles the wide draw, she could get into the action, But she is 1.5kg worse off than Admire Me for a 21/2-length difference.

(1) MOUNT LAUREL is returning to her best.

RACE 9 (2,400M)

The three four-year-olds - (8) BLACK THORN, (6) SHANGANI and (7) SUPER HANDSOME - could fight out the Listed Aquanaut Handicap. Black Thorn got too far behind last time and could make it three from three over this course and distance. Shangani needed his last outing and should make a race of it. Super Handsome stays well and must be strongly considered.

The five-year-old mare (3) SMOKING HOT is in form and could challenge them.

RACE 10 (1,160M)

(3) BIG BURN (four wins and four placings from eight starts) and (9) HAWKER TYPHOON (needed her first run in new surroundings) are top chances.

(1) CELESTIAL LOVE is more than capable to challenge them, but (10) HOMELY GIRL is the stable-elect on riding engagements.

(2) UNDER YOUR SPELL and (4) TROPIC SUN can get into the action. Watch the betting.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

(8) CARL VINSON was backed on debut but was hampered at the start. He returned making respiratory noises and is coming back from a short rest. Respect.

(1) FORWARD SPELL did a lot better last time and could get into the fight for honours.

(2) BLONDE ACT is having his peak run. He could get into the action.

(3) APOLLO ELEVEN, (5) NEVER TO CLEVER, (4) DAWN MISSION and (10) PLAYER warrant inclusion in the quartet bets.