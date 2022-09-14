Look out for Valiant Elegance

RACE 1 (1,000M)

6 See U Again should already be a winner in Hong Kong. He has done nothing wrong and should get every opportunity under Zac Purton, who collected a treble on Sunday.

2 Charming Steed is a winner in this grade. Happy Valley suits him and he shapes as the main threat.

8 Vamos mixes his form but is closing in on his first win. If they go hard early on, it will suit him.

9 Pretty Queen Prawn is coming to hand. A first win in town is very close.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

8 Hercules is doing a lot right. He should get the run of the race from Gate 1. The strong booking of Silvestre de Sousa will ensure he gets every chance.

1 H Z Tourbillon is making a favourable return to Class 4. He should improve in this grade and has shown that he is more than capable.

2 Goodluck Goodluck should roll to the front. He can take a bit of getting past at times.

7 Hero Star is chasing back-to-back wins. He appears to have held his condition and has consistency on his side.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

2 Valiant Elegance can hug the rails and score from a dream run throughout. The pace looks to be strong, so chances are he may not get the sole lead. But he might not even need that to get on the board again.

1 Elon is expected to come from off the pace. He is one who will be suited by the prospects of a hot tempo.

6 Super Vince is stepping out on debut. The strong booking of Purton first-up for champion trainer Frankie Lor commands respect.

7 Awesome Treasure impressed in his trial at Conghua. Keep safe.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

5 Wins All has dipped to a competitive mark. His last run in Class 5 returned a win. The prospects of him getting another look strong, especially with Purton electing to ride.

10 Day Day Rich trialled well. He can find the front under Lyle Hewitson, who knows exactly what is required to rate a front runner.

1 Goodmanship is chasing back-to-back wins. He won with authority last time and gets another chance in the same grade.

7 Gold Gold Baby turned his form around last start. The break would have done him a world of good.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

6 Sight Hero should have won more races last season. Unfortunately, the cards did not fall his way. Still, he has trialled well for his return and the draw should ensure him every opportunity.

4 Hardly Swears has dropped to a competitive rating. He commands respect with Purton up.

1 Kokushi Musou is chasing back-to-back wins. He has the class edge. But, in saying this, he must also shoulder the top weight.

3 Harmony N Home returned to his best at the tail-end of last season. Do not discount.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

2 Big Two is after consecutive wins. He has been luckless throughout his career in Hong Kong but that could well change. Expect he has wound up to perform first-up and his class could carry him a long way.

4 Vincy is back in Class 4, which is a huge plus. He has the quality to win. But he is getting on in age as an eight-year-old.

7 Kungfumaster Panda knows how to win at the Valley. He would not be favoured but has the tendency to surprise.

1 Fearless Fire gets his chance, albeit with the big weight.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

8 Comet Splendido found form late last season. He has since caught the eye at the trials and looks a big threat as one of three in the race for trainer Danny Shum. A repeat of his final run last term could see him go on with it.

3 Romantic Combo is arguably better on the dirt but he has been known to surprise on turf. The inside draw suits him.

6 Viva Hunter starred with three wins last season. He does not know how to run poorly and he bears watching with Purton on board.

1 Nothing New has the class, although he has to offset a big load.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

3 Five Elements was knocking on the door the whole of last season. He gets his chance from an ideal draw, which should offer a run of the race. The one to beat.

1 Nicconi County is a two-time winner from five starts. He has a touch of class and did well to win his barrier trial.

9 Xponential does not know how to run a bad race. He looks wound up and should be fighting out the finish.

5 Beauty Glory is closing in on his first win. Expect he is ready to fire first-up with Purton engaged.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club