Look out for Senor Toba

RACE 1 (1,000M)

7 Glory Bo Bo caught the eye at the trials with a stylish effort to cross the line second under Zac Purton. He appears forward enough to figure prominently, especially with the Australian taking the mount again.

4 Lucky Banner closed in nicely in his trial under Joao Moreira, who hops up on race day. He can make a run at this group.

2 Flying Silver should not look out of place in a tricky opener.

5 Superb Move returns from Conghua. He has claims.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

1 Good News has the runs on the board and takes a significant class edge over his rivals. He has mixed his form but is a winner already from four starts. He looks set to improve, going on his second run down the Sha Tin straight.

3 Wonderful Warrior scored nicely on debut. He looks well placed to carry on from that effort here under Moreira.

10 Cheval Valiant does a lot right without winning. He is expected to hit the mark again.

2 United We Stand is next best.

RACE 3 (2,400M) GROUP 3 THE QUEEN MOTHER MEMORIAL CUP

2 Senor Toba comes into this race very well placed after his fast-closing effort in the BMW Hong Kong Derby last month. He will relish the extra ground, having placed over this trip at Group 1 level in Australia. One to beat.

3 Enjoying has had his fair share of issues but he is racing in solid form. He should be able to stay on over this distance, which is an unknown in Hong Kong.

1 Butterfield won this race last year. Strong booking of Purton commands respect.

4 Looking Great has the class. Distance queries remain, however.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

3 Galaxy Witness is a star on the rise and this contest looks well within his grasp. He is looking to stretch his unbeaten record to four and, from the inside gate, he maps to get the dream run throughout.

4 En Pointe is building a handy record with three wins from his last four starts. He remains a threat to likely favourite Galaxy Witness.

2 Prince Alex stepped out on debut to grab fifth. He is expected to improve off that performance.

1 Winner Method knows what it is all about. Next best.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

1 Victory Scholars is third-up now. He can take a big step forward, especially as he remains in Class 4. He is a strong chance for Luke Currie, who hops up for trainer David Hall.

5 Celestial Steed did well to finish fourth on debut. He kept on well and is open to improvement.

8 Shining Fortune gets Moreira after a sound first-up effort in Hong Kong. He has a powerful finish when asked.

2 Oriental Smoke looks like a miler, but he steps back in trip and has performed well also. Do not discount.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

8 Rattan Kingdom did well when he was caught behind runners last start. He looks like he has taken plenty of improvement between runs and, from Gate 2, he should get every chance to nail a first win.

7 Get The Monies is on the improve. He is a nice horse who should relish the added distance.

2 Massive Action is progressing nicely for Frankie Lor.

1 Beauty Nova steps down in grade. This looks a big plus to his chances, especially with Moreira engaged.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

5 Boom Stitch took a big leap in the right direction last start when closing from the rear to grab sixth. He has always shown ability and timing seems right for this contest.

7 Accelerando looks able. Expect he can improve if he takes closer order in the run under Purton.

10 President's Choice turned his form around to finish second last time. He slots in light and is well placed to go one better.

3 Beauty Spirit is always around the mark. Gate 1 is a bonus.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

2 S J Tourbillon turned his form around to grab third last time. He needs only to offset the wide gate, which can at times be tricky over the 10-furlong distance, to be a factor.

1 Rise Brethren won well two starts ago. He has held his condition and looks a threat with Purton sticking aboard.

7 Five G Patch closed well at his latest outing while being crowded in the finish. He has got ability and with a clean run can figure.

5 Intrepid Winner rattled into second last start. He is next best.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

2 Happy Day has a stack of potential and he appears very well placed to go back-to-back. The distance suits and, with a clean run home, he can storm past this group with his powerful turn of foot.

1 Double Six Pop has more ability than his record lets on. He gets down in grade, which ought to spark sharp improvement.

6 General Winner has done well this season with numerous close-up efforts. Strong booking of Purton suggests he is in top form.

3 Kasi Farasi has improved down in grade. This is suitable again for him, especially with the 3lb (1.36kg) claim.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

1 Buzzinga has swept all before him across two starts in Hong Kong. He is a serious talent on the rise and staying in Class 3 suits.

3 Packing Treadmill was crowded for room after doing a stack of work on the speed last start. He can bounce back.

4 Brilliant Way is racing well. He kept on nicely behind Buzzinga last start and is always thereabouts.

2 Keefy steps out on debut. He caught the eye in a trial and brings strong Australian form to Hong Kong. Must respect.

RACE 11 (1,200M)

12 Sakewin turned heads with an impressive first-up win from the wide gate. He looks to have a serious future and this contest is ideal with the light weight, good gate and Moreira.

1 Drops Of God mixes his form but has found a nice rating. He can use the good gate to control this race.

2 Shining Gem is racing well. He is hitting form and remains a threat.

7 War Weapon is better than his record suggests. Strong booking of Vincent Ho indicates that he could rebound.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club