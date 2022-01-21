Look out for Con Speranza

Con Speranza has shown that he always tries his best, the sign of an honest galloper.

Tomorrow, he looks set to account for a weak Class 4 field over 1,600m on turf in Race 6 (2.30pm).

From a handy Gate 5, French jockey Marc Lerner should secure a good position, probably lead, and make it a race of his own.

From nine starts at Kranji, Con Speranza finished out of the first four only once.

His sole out-of-board run came in his penultimate start. Actually, it was not a bad effort, just that he went too fast which suited the swoopers.

The Hideyuki Takaoka-trained four-year-old New Zealand-bred led for the first few hundred metres. He was then overtaken slightly by Buddy Buddy.

The pair went like the clappers, leading by many lengths. Con Speranza kicked ahead in the straight. He was well clear and still going strong with 200m left .

For a moment, it looked like victory was his, but his swift pace began to take its toll.

Swamped late, he finished seventh - but only 31/4 lengths behind the winner, King's Command, who went on to finish a respectable eighth in the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m.

Oscar Chavez, his rider that day, said it was not his intention to lead. But his mount overraced to clinch the rabbit's role.

He attempted to settle the horse, but it overraced on the outside of Buddy Buddy. Con Speranza initially responded to his riding in straight, but weakened in the concluding stages.

Also take note that it was the bay gelding's first and only attempt over 1,800m. He is more of a 1,600m galloper. His only win three starts back was over this distance in Class 4.

In his last start on Nov 20, Con Speranza ran a good third behind Rambo over 1,600m. He did not have a good jump, was stuck in midfield and wide.

Chavez was asked why his mount settled further back in the field, as opposed to his normal racing pattern.

He said that, bearing in mind Con Speranza had raced very fiercely in his previous start, he was instructed to settle midfield if possible. He was not to push the gelding in the early stages to prevent the horse from overracing.

He noted that his mount travelled only fairly until the home turn. When he was able to shift wider on the track, the gelding ran on well.

So, there were some genuine excuses in Con Speranza's last two outings. Forget those runs.

With no speed in tomorrow's race, the Big Valley-owned gelding should end up in a forward position. Just hope that he does not overrace.

If last week's track bias continues (10 of the 12 winners were from the front bunch), it will be hard to reel in Con Speranza.

The other top bet tomorrow is Be You in Race 8 (3.30pm).

The Shane Baertschiger-trained and Auric Stable-owned useful four-year-old has benefited from a half-year break.

He trialled very well last week. He led cosily from Universal Empire on his outside.

Although the Jason Ong-trained galloper eventually won by a head, he was ridden hard, while jockey Matthew Kellady had put Be You on cruise control.

Like Con Speranza, Be You also finished out of board only once from eight outings. That was his last start in the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m. He finished fifth but only 31/4 lengths behind the winner.

Be You has two wins and three seconds. That is an impressive record from a good horse.