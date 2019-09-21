Look Ma, I'm incredible

A rising star, I'm Incredible - he ticks the 2,000 metres, and the Committee's Prize winner is the El Dorado Classic winner, blared an excited racecaller Luke Marlow.

Indeed, the Shane Baertschigertrained five-year-old Australian-bred is a rising star with his back-to-back Group 3 success with jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim astride at Kranji last night.

Owned by Doha Stable, which is headed by Tampines Rovers Football Club chairman Desmond Ong, I'm Incredible is now the favourite in the $1 million Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup over the same 2,000m trip on Nov 10.

Baertschiger deserves the accolades for his training feat in bringing his horse up to win from Open Maiden to Kranji Stakes D to Class 4 and now two Group 3s from just nine starts.

While certain quarters were not convinced that I'm Incredible could handle the 2,000m distance at his first attempt, Baertschiger and A'Isisuhairi were quietly confident that the horse could in the race sponsored by Ultima, an elite thoroughbred company offering horse co-ownership programmes such as horse trading, breeding and horse racing to high-networth individuals in Asia Pacific.

A'Isisuhairi got I'm Incredible out well from Gate 5 and led as expected. He was a length in front of Star Jack and Song To The Moon turning into the backstraight.

Then came the favourite and last year's winner King Louis and Elite Quarteto, who had his Brazilian Group 1-winning partner Luan Machado specially flown in from his US base for the ride.

I'm Incredible, who went off at $27 for a win, straightened up first but Machado pushed Elite Quarteto up to be just half a length away. Star Jack made his bid.

But I'm Incredible, whose dam was a handy stayer, kept up a bright gallop under vigorous riding by A'Isisuhairi to win by half a length from Star Jack. Third, three-quarter lengths behind, was King Louis.

"The trip wasn't a query. He's going to improve from the run - first time around two bends, first time over 2,000m and only third run back from a spell. So, he's going to be a force to be reckoned with in the Gold Cup," said Baertschiger.

Said A'Isisuhairi: "I'm lost for words. What an amazing night, you know - two rides for two wins on this boy. What a horse he is.

"What he did from the Kranji Stakes D win up to this level, I must say he is going to win some more feature races.

"I can say that he is a Gold Cup horse. Today, the main thing was to try and get him to relax early, because of the two turns over the 2,000m.

"He began well and there was a little bit of speed on the inside but I just got across and dictated the race.

"I kept yelling to the old boy 'easy buddy, easy buddy'. He travelled so nice and steady, and nobody took us on. At the top of the straight when I screamed, he just gave what he has got."