Look for Gold in Saturday's sprint

Come Saturday, and in a mighty open sprint to the line for Kranji's top three-year-olds, two speedsters with "gold" in their names could dominate proceedings.

In no particular order, they are Silent Is Gold and Golden Monkey.

Both youngsters were on the training track yesterday morning and, in separate workouts, they commanded all the attention.

Silent Is Gold clocked 37.2sec for the 600m on the Polytrack, while Golden Monkey went about his business in all seriousness, clocking 39.2sec for the same trip.

It rained heavily during the second half of trackwork but, like we have become accustomed to, it quickly eased to a drizzle.

Well, the conditions certainly did not seem to bother Silent is Gold who, with Ronnie Stewart in the saddle, turned in a mighty fine gallop.

Now with Stephen Gray, after having done all of his racing under the care of Donna Logan, Silent Is Gold and his connections must certainly have their eyes locked on the big prize, the $110,000 Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m.

All said and done, the son of Star Turn does look like he has an outstanding chance.

Sparingly raced - he has had just four starts - Silent Is Gold has not been quiet.

Twice already, he has saluted the judge and a hat-trick of wins would not surprise one bit.

Indeed, last time in a Novice sprint over Saturday's trip, he made his rivals look like second-raters.

Partnered by Stewart, who knows what it is like to win these big races, Silent Is Gold took control of things before the field swung for that run home and was never headed.

In what looked like a training gallop, he cruised to the line to win by almost three lengths.

Among those he beat were two rivals he will face on Saturday - Golden Monkey and War Commander.

War Commander was also on the training track yesterday morning.

With the in-form Wong Chin Chuen doing the steering, the Ricardo Le Grange runner ran out the trip in 37.1sec.

But the sprinter who is shaping up to be a good one to have in the barn is Golden Monkey.

From the stables of Kranji's leading trainer, Tim Fitzsimmons, the "shiny simian" has got an impeccable Kranji record.

It reads a win, a second and a third from three starts - and we have hardly seen him near his best.

After Golden Monkey finished second to Silent Is Gold last month, Fitzsimmons sent him to the trials and he did really well. He won that 1,000m hit-out in 60.35sec.

That was on the alternate surface, but the fine-looking chestnut will be very much at home on the turf, having won an Open Maiden sprint on grass in April.

Outside of the $110,000 sprint, the best on the undercard could be another one from the Fitzsimmons camp.

That is Boomba. In preparation for his assignment in the Class 4 race over 1,400m, the high-flying trainer sent him for the 600m spin in 39.5sec.

Boomba has had an illustrious career, racing 15 times for three wins - including the Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m - four seconds and a third.

His last win was slightly more than a year ago, but he has not been "off the boil".

Indeed, in his last start, he showed a return to form just last month when second to Rocket Ryane over 1,400m.

Boomba is still an unfinished product. By Showcasing, there are more wins in store.

Although risky at the start, he does look like he has enough talent to win another race in Class 4.