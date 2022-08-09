Look for a big run from Silver Stardust

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(4) SILVER WINTER is not tackling a strong field and could escape the maiden ranks after three good placings.

(5) MISS SOHO, (6) SOUTHERN STYLE (claims 4kg) and (8) NELLIE BLY (improving) look the likely few capable off challenging.

(7) HEARTLIGHT could get into the quartet.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(10) ABOVE THE WORLD was given a break after showing ability in her early races. She played up in her comeback run but needed it and ran out of steam. The one to beat.

(5) LEBANESE POUND is giving her 2.5kg. He needed his first run as a gelding. He also encountered problems but looks the principal danger.

(1) EARL OF CARDIGAN was given a break after two indifferent performances but could get into the action being fresh.

(8) BELTWAY, (4) KWELA and (9) SMELTING are looking for the quartet money.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

(4) FAR AWAY WINTER is speedy and opened her account second-up without raising a sweat. She is going a little further but needs to be kept safe.

(2) TUSCAN WINTER has a good turn of foot and could catch her, despite 4kg more on his back.

(6) CORVETTE CAPTAIN and (5) VASILIKOS are looking for the minor money.

Do not ignore (3) LETSDOIT. His last win was in a sprint.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(6) BABY DONT HURT ME finished just ahead of (4) TWICE AS WILD on their recent meeting over this course and distance.

She was clear of stablemate (1) SPACE RACE, who found problems and should be thereabouts.

(3) FEATHER THE NEST, (2) SCOTTADITO, (8) LAETITIA'S ANGEL and (9) RED CARPET GIRL could get into the frame.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(7) BANHA BRIDGE finished 11/2 lengths in front of (1) THE BRIEF (won subsequently) and is 4kg better off. On paper, he should have his measure. But The Brief was ridden with restraint last time and found a late turn of foot.

(4) KOOL BAIKAL cannot be discarded and could take it on his day.

(2) IMMEASURABLE and (3) LESHAWES have beaten one another but either could take home money.

(5) POTTINGER was reported blowing last time and could get into the reckoning.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) ABOUT TO STORM never got into the race after losing ground at the start. That performance is best be ignored.

(5) WONDERING STAR is better than his recent form and should make his presence felt. (2) HIGH MOON needed his run in new surroundings and will come on.

(3) CORAPI also needed his outing but that form line has not been franked. Maiden (6) LORD OF LIGHT could place.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(3) VANDERBILT has matured and looks headed for better purses. He is on for four straight wins.

There should not be much to choose between (1) DUKE OF SUSSEX (2kg worse off for about 11/4 lengths) and (2) ESKIMO PIE, who is having his peak run.

(4) WOLLFS WORLD could make the quartet.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(6) SILVER STARDUST needed his first run as a gelding in new surroundings after a long layoff. Look for a big run.

(9) JAVA HOUSE finished just behind him and could turn it around.

(3) THAMBI was backed when winning on debut. Still a chance.

(8) MEET THE CAPTAIN and (2) DUAL AT DAWN were not striding out last time and should do better.