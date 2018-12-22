Look ahead 2019: 10 sports events to mark on your calendar

July 12-28 South Korea
TOKYO TUNE-UP
Joseph Schooling will get ready for the 2020 Olympics by pursuing a major butterfly medal at the World Aquatic Championships.
May-July England-Wales
READY TO RUMBLE
The revitalised Aussies travel to Britain to defend their title in the cricket World Cup.
2019
FENDING OFF FATHER TIME
Roger Federer, 36, Rafael Nadal, 32, Lionel Messi, 31, and Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, may not be ready to be shoved aside yet.
May 12 Anfield, v Wolves
A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN
Liverpool have not won the English title they want since 1989-90 and will look to end their suffering.
April 11-14 US Masters
ATONEMENT AT AUGUSTA
Tiger Woods is getting better slowly but he's also getting older and now he's in a Major hurry.
Sept 20 - Nov 2 Japan
BLACKS BEAUTY
The Irish are a rising force, but New Zealand will be focused on a third consecutive World Cup rugby win.
Nov 30 - Dec 11 Philippines
ELUSIVE GOLD
Singapore have shone in multiple disciplines but it is the footballers, led by Fandi, who will be chasing first-time glory at the SEA Games.
Sept 27 - Oct 6 Doha
ON YOUR MARKS
In a Bolt-less world, the athletics World Championships will be hoping for a dazzling new star.
June 7 - July 7 France
FANCY FOOTWORK
Twenty-four teams, nine host cities, a feast of skill but the challenge lies in stopping the US from winning their fourth women's World Cup football title.
March 3, Japan
CHASING DOWN HISTORY
In the cool of Tokyo, Soh Rui Yong will try to finally rewrite Murugiah Rameshon's 23-year-old national marathon record of 2:24:22.