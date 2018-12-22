Look ahead 2019: 10 sports events to mark on your calendar

July 12-28 South Korea

TOKYO TUNE-UP

Joseph Schooling will get ready for the 2020 Olympics by pursuing a major butterfly medal at the World Aquatic Championships.

May-July England-Wales

READY TO RUMBLE

The revitalised Aussies travel to Britain to defend their title in the cricket World Cup.

2019

FENDING OFF FATHER TIME

Roger Federer, 36, Rafael Nadal, 32, Lionel Messi, 31, and Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, may not be ready to be shoved aside yet.

May 12 Anfield, v Wolves

A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN

Liverpool have not won the English title they want since 1989-90 and will look to end their suffering.

Related Story Look back 2018: 11 words to mark the sporting year

April 11-14 US Masters

ATONEMENT AT AUGUSTA

Tiger Woods is getting better slowly but he's also getting older and now he's in a Major hurry.

Sept 20 - Nov 2 Japan

BLACKS BEAUTY

The Irish are a rising force, but New Zealand will be focused on a third consecutive World Cup rugby win.

Nov 30 - Dec 11 Philippines

ELUSIVE GOLD

Singapore have shone in multiple disciplines but it is the footballers, led by Fandi, who will be chasing first-time glory at the SEA Games.

Sept 27 - Oct 6 Doha

ON YOUR MARKS

In a Bolt-less world, the athletics World Championships will be hoping for a dazzling new star.

June 7 - July 7 France

FANCY FOOTWORK

Twenty-four teams, nine host cities, a feast of skill but the challenge lies in stopping the US from winning their fourth women's World Cup football title.

March 3, Japan

CHASING DOWN HISTORY

In the cool of Tokyo, Soh Rui Yong will try to finally rewrite Murugiah Rameshon's 23-year-old national marathon record of 2:24:22.