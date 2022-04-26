Longer distance not a problem for Chyavana

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) VENGEANCE FOREVER is having his peak run. He should make a bold bid in this class.

(3) GIMME A DREAM, who has not been far behind, is the biggest danger.

(6) BIG GUY, (8) APACHE RUN and (9) SHIPS AT SEA would have gained experience to have some say.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(11) WITHOUT EQUAL should be ideally suited to this course and distance.

He finished ahead of (6) SEATTLEGREENLIGHT on their recent meeting. But Seattlegreenlight was on debut and should have come on heaps.

(10) TWIN STRIKE disappointed last time. He was probably looking for a longer trip. But, on form, he should be involved in the finish.

(9) TOP SAIL could sneak in for a placing.

(8) TAIKONAUT needed his last run and should challenge.

(4) LORD OF LIGHT needed his first run as a gelding and could get into the action.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(6) EXPEDITIONER came out from a rest to finish second, despite finding problems. With improvement, he can go one better.

(8) TIME SILHOUETTE has good early speed and could get away from the field.

(3) GREY VIEW never got into it last time and could get back on track in new surroundings.

(1) CONNECTION, (2) FULLIAUTOMATIX, (4) BALLISTA, (5) CAPTAIN FREEDOM, (9) STORMY LASS and (12) MUSICAL KISS are looking for the quartet money.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

After finishing runner-up in her last two starts, (1) SHIKOKU is having her third run after a rest.

She could get her just reward. (9) ZANOBIAN PRINCESS found problems last time, but stayed on nicely to finish second. A big runner.

She should hold (3) COUNTRY FLAME on their recent meeting.

(5) MON TRESOR is running near a win and could get into the reckoning.

(4) SECONDA ERRORE and (2) PINK DIAMOND are capable of improvement.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(6) LUCY ENGLISH needed her last run. If not troubled by breathing issues, she could resume winning ways.

She should confirm the form with (1) CONSTABLE.

(2) SUPREME WARRIOR has ability but could win fresh over a sprint.

(4) ULTRA QUICK did not enjoy the blinkers last time. A better run is expected.

Stablemate (7) FAST LOVE was rested after a good run and could just need it.

(3) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES should not be far off.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(4) IMBEWU found support last time with blinkers but lost a shoe and was not striding out. But she did well to get close to stablemate Marigold Hotel.

(1) REMEMBER WHEN gives her 3kg but is more than capable.

(5) GIN AND TONIC needed her last outing and could get into the action.

(6) MIX THE MAGIC is coming off a maiden win and is looking for the quartet money.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(8) MIDNIGHT BADGER and stablemate (3) NO TIME IS TAKEN needed their last runs.

Either could get into the fight for the top honours. (5) RUN APRIL RUN is coming off a short rest after a comfortable victory and could go in again.

(6) MOYA WA LALIGA showed inexperience with blinkers last time but will be more comfortable now.

(1) EPIC DREAM will be aided by a 1.5kg reprieve and is not out of it.

(7) ICE EATER disappointed last time but could pop up.

RACE 8 (1,500M)

(4) CHYAVANA should have no problem with the longer distance in his hat-trick bid.

(10) FUNKY MUSIC is 3.5kg better off for 31/4-length difference and could get a lot closer.

(6) LETSDOIT runs for S'manga Khumalo and must be considered.

(2) MOTOR CITY HITMAN won well last time and the form has been franked.

(1) LET THERE BE LIGHT forms a strong back-up.