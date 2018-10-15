Long-serving archery president Tang dies

When the late Tang Chang Poh came across archers who could not afford to buy equipment, he forked out his own money to help them, according to Archery Association of Singapore (AAS) president Edelin Wong.

Former AAS president Tang, 67, died yesterday.

He had suffered from cancer, according to Wong, although she did not know which type, and requested privacy for his family in their time of grief.

"We were supposed to meet at the Asian Games (last month in Jakarta) but couldn't and, after that, he was in and out of hospital many times," said Wong.

"When I visited him last week, he seemed very sick... I got the message this morning (that he died) and I am very sad. It is a huge loss for us."

Full-time archery coach Colin Chua, who has known Tang for 18 years, added: "He would go all out to help those from financially challenged backgrounds - lending them equipment and trying to groom them to their full potential - and finding all opportunities to promote the sport.

"These were things that he tried to instil in the coaches here as well."

Thai archery coach Worapoth Doungcharern paid tribute to Tang on Facebook, saying: "Rest in peace Mr Tang Chang Poh. Thank you so much for your support and kindness.

"Words cannot even begin to express my sorrow; wishing (the) Tang family peace and strength during this difficult time."

Tang resigned as the AAS president in June, after he was elected in February 2014. He previously led the national sports association from 1998 to 2010.

He cited poor health as the reason for his departure, although the AAS was due for its annual general meeting and election in about two weeks.

Then, he told The Straits Times: "I am old already, so I must make way for younger people. I have been serving for 28 years and it is time for me to focus on my family and my health.

"I have been suffering from diabetes for more than 40 years now and, two years ago, my doctors advised me not to continue (with my post), but I couldn't let go because the rest of the committee were not ready, but now they are."

• Tang Chang Poh's wake will be held at his Dragon Archery shop at 15 Kalidasa Avenue till Wednesday.