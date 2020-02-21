London 'can host the Olympics' if required

TOKYO • London would be ready to host the 2020 Olympics if the outbreak of the coronavirus forced the Games to be moved from Tokyo, said Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate for mayor of the British capital.

The flu-like virus, which has killed more than 2,100 people in China and infected over 74,000 globally, has had a major impact on the sporting calendar in Asia with a host of events being cancelled and postponed.

Tokyo organisers have set up a task force to coordinate with public health authorities on how to respond to the epidemic. The International Olympic Committee has said it had been advised by the World Health Organisation that there is no case for contingency plans to cancel or relocate the July 24-Aug 9 Games.

In Japan, hundreds have been infected by the virus with two deaths confirmed on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Yokohama port, sparking concerns that the Olympics may not take place.

With London having hosted the 2012 Games, Bailey said the city was well placed to step in for Tokyo if needed.

"We have the infrastructure and the experience. And due to the #coronavirus outbreak, the world might need us to step up," he said on Twitter. "London can host the #Olympics in 2020".

His comments, carried by several major Japanese media outlets, became a top trending topic on Twitter in the country.

"How dare you! Don't deprive the Olympics from Japan!" a Twitter user said.

But others said London would be the best backup option.

"Probably the only major city with facilities, hotels, etc all ready & the weather would be more conducive to both competitions/spectators than Tokyo," the user also tweeted, tagging #LondonOlympics2020.

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee did not comment on the remarks by Bailey, who was not reachable for comment.

It said in a statement through e-mail that it was taking the necessary steps over the coronavirus.

