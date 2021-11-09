Sporting Life

Loh's love for the contest is a precious commodity

Assistant Sports Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
In Saarbrucken, a town of bridges in Germany where the Hylo Open was held last week, they must have liked Singapore's Loh Kean Yew. He must have fit right in. It's an area known for its iron works and he, even under pressure, doesn't bend.

Loh, who wins the Open 19-21, 21-13, 17-12, who is down a game and 5-9 in the final, who is playing the All England champion Lee Zii Jia, who has the smile of a church usher and owns calves borrowed from a Sherpa, is doing something fantastic.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 09, 2021, with the headline 'Loh's love for the contest is a precious commodity'. Subscribe
