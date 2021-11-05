Loh's giant-slaying run continues in Europe

National shuttler Loh Kean Yew claimed another big scalp when the world No. 39 beat Chinese Taipei's world No. 4 Chou Tien-chen 21-18, 21-13 in 37 minutes in the opening round of the BWF World Tour Super 500 Hylo Open on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old was in action yesterday against France's world No. 35 Toma Junior Popov in the round of 16 of the US$320,000 (S$432,300) tournament in Saarbrucken, Germany, with the result unavailable at press time.

This was the second time that Loh had beaten Chou in three meetings. He lost 21-13, 18-21, 21-17 at the 2019 BWF World Championships, but avenged that defeat with a 21-16, 21-17 victory at the 2020 Badminton Asia Team Championships.

For the second successive week, Singapore's top female shuttler Yeo Jia Min beat Indonesia's world No. 23 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung to qualify for the quarter-finals of a tournament. Yesterday, the world No. 26 beat Tunjung 21-19, 21-17 at the Hylo Open to repeat her feat at last week's French Open.

The 22-year-old is gunning to make the final four of a Super 500 event for the first time as she faces Belgium's world No. 38 Lianne Tan next.

In Wednesday's contest, Loh established early dominance and valiantly fought back from 10-5 down in the second game to win the match. He said: "When I was trailing in the second set, I became more aggressive and took more initiative at the net, which helped me turn things around.

"My opponent also seemed tired as he had played quite a few tournaments in a row and also made it to the French Open final last week."

Last week, Loh had stunned Malaysia's world No. 8 and All-England champion Lee Zii Jia to reach the French Open second round, where he was beaten by India's world No. 21 Lakshya Sen, whom he defeated in the Dutch Open final last month.

Loh said: "After one upset, there were high expectations on me to keep winning and beat someone I had won before. But things are not always so straightforward in sport, and I lost.

"I need to learn from this lesson and perform better because these are things I need to manage better and overcome if I want to reach a higher level."

Teammate Jason Teh was also in action at the Hungarian International, a US$5,000 International Series event. The world No. 147 shuttler beat Finland's world No. 227 Iikka Heino 21-17, 21-15 to make the round of 16, where he will meet Sri Lanka's world No. 337 Buwaneka Goonethilleka today.