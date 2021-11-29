Loh's brave run ends in final loss

National shuttler Loh Kean Yew's fairytale run at the Indonesia Open ended in disappointment yesterday when he lost a tense final 13-21, 21-9, 13-21 to world No. 2 and reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen.

Loh is ranked No. 26 but beat a series of higher-ranked opponents, including world No. 1 Kento Momota, en route to the gold medal match of the US$850,000 (S$1.16 million) Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 1000 event.

The loss also ended Loh's hopes of becoming the first Singaporean male player to qualify for the season-ending Tour Finals, which takes place this week, also at the Bali International Convention Centre.