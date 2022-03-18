Loh vows he 'will overcome this barrier'

He flashed a rueful smile after saving three match points, knowing that salvaging seven more was an improbable task.

And so, world champion Loh Kean Yew's first All England Open outing ended in the first round as he lost to world No. 3 Anders Antonsen 21-15, 18-21, 21-13 in 74 minutes at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on Wednesday.

While they are both 24, Antonsen is more experienced. This is his sixth consecutive All England Open. The Dane was knocked out in the first round in his first three attempts, before he made it to the semi-finals in 2020 and last year.

He also learnt from losing to Loh in last year's World Championships semi-finals. It was their first encounter, and this time, Antonsen controlled the pace for most of the three-game thriller.

They were neck and neck for the first half of the first game, trading ferocious smashes and cross-court drop shots, with Antonsen holding a slender 11-9 lead at the interval, and they took turns to go on runs before Antonsen pulled away.

The Singaporean world No. 9 then stepped up a gear in the second game and attacked his opponent's forehand corner more frequently to set up more attacking opportunities at the net.

While it was similarly close with Antonsen leading 11-10, his unforced errors went up and Loh raced ahead 20-15 before levelling the match.

But Loh could not muster another upset as his shots in the decider were often too flat, allowing Antonsen to intercept mid-court. An 11-4 advantage swelled to 20-10, which proved insurmountable. Loh said: "Overall I did quite well today. It's just that Anders played really well, made so few errors, and was much more consistent throughout.

"I have been working on coping with pressure... I think I'm getting the hang of it and hopefully I will overcome this barrier eventually."

Loh exited the US$1 million (S$1.36 million) Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 1000 tournament with a cheque for US$990 and will now turn his attention to next week's Swiss Open, a Super 300 event, where he faces Dutch world No. 25 Mark Caljouw in the first round.

National singles coach Kelvin Ho said they will be working on improving on fitness and shot consistency, adding: "Fatigue came into the picture in the third game as Kean Yew made too many unforced errors from hitting habitual shots like the flat pushes. He couldn't change because he could not really keep up with the intensity already.

"We will try to do more length drill sets to condition him to be able to think clearly and keep up even when he is tired."

Loh has had an up-and-down start to the year as he made the India Open final in January and helped Singapore win a historic bronze at the Badminton Asia Team Championships last month, before losing in the first round of the German Open on March 9.