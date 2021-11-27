Loh marches into semis

Loh Kean Yew stepped on court at the Indonesia Open yesterday looking ready. Less than 24 hours earlier, the Singaporean had posted a sensational upset over the world's top player Kento Momota after a physically and emotionally draining 69-minute battle.

But the world No. 26 did not appear fatigued or stressed when he faced the 21st-ranked Dane Hans-Kristian Vittinghus in the quarter-finals at the Bali International Convention Centre.

He did, however, ooze confidence.

He ousted Vittinghus 21-9, 21-4 in just 24 minutes to become the first Singaporean to reach a Super 1000 semi-final since the BWF World Tour began in 2018.

"It was definitely not as easy as it seemed, as there were a lot of mental battles during the game," insisted the 24-year-old Loh.

He added with a chuckle that all it took to recover from the Momota encounter was a relaxing 15-minute soak in the bathtub.

Vittinghus, in a social media post, admitted the match was "one to forget".

"Well played Kean," he said. "I hope I can make you work just a little harder next time."

In today's semi-finals, Loh will meet another Dane, world No. 13 Rasmus Gemke.

In the other last-four men's singles clash in the US$850,000 (S$1.16 million) BWF World Tour Super 1000 event, Denmark's world No. 2 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen will play eighth-ranked Indonesian Jonatan Christie.

Loh heads into today's battle with Gemke with the confidence of having won their meeting earlier this month, at the Hylo Open in Germany. Yet the victory also makes him wary.

"I may have beaten Gemke the last time (but) he's definitely giving his all for revenge, so I have to prepare myself to the fullest as well," said Loh.

National singles coach Kelvin Ho said that he expects Gemke to "play the long game" and try to capitalise on any mistakes Loh might make.

Added Ho: "One of the keys would be us focusing on Kean Yew taking the initiative on court.

"Kean Yew must prepare well mentally, be patient and take initiative in play, all concurrently, for this upcoming match."

Loh has been on a brilliant run since his one-month training stint with Axelsen after the Olympic Games.

Not only did he win the Super 500 Hylo Open, he has also beaten a string of top players in the past month.

Aside from Momota and Gemke, he has also bested Chinese Taipei's world No. 4 Chou Tien-chen, Malaysia's All England champion Lee Zii Jia (seventh), Taiwanese Wang Tzu-wei (11th), and India's Lakshya Sen (19th).

INDONESIA OPEN

S-finals: StarHub Ch201, noon & 5pm