Loh Kean Yew through to Singapore Badminton Open round of 16 after beating Srikanth Kidambi

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Loh Kean Yew is the sole Singaporean left in the Super 750 event.

SINGAPORE – The Republic’s top shuttler Loh Kean Yew booked his spot in the KFF Singapore Badminton Open’s round of 16, after defeating Srikanth Kidambi 22-20, 19-21, 21-17 in the first round on May 27.

Loh’s victory over his 37th-ranked opponent at the Singapore Indoor Stadium takes their head-to-head record to 4-2, after having lost to the Indian in the first round of the Thailand Open earlier in the month.

He will face Srikanth’s compatriot, 35th-ranked H.S. Prannoy, for a place in the quarter-finals.

The world No. 14 is the sole Singaporean left in the Super 750 event, after Yeo Jia Min and Jason Teh bowed out earlier in the day.

Yeo lost 21-16, 21-11 to reigning world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, while 29th-ranked Teh suffered a 21-19, 21-15 defeat by Chinese Taipei’s 18th-ranked Chi Yu-Jen.