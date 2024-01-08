ST Full-time Report: Loh Kean Yew reveals marriage, eyes Olympic medal in Paris | FAS suspends council member

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Loh Kean Yew reached a major milestone in his life in 2023 as he got married earlier in the year but only posted some photos of his wedding proposal in late December. He is hoping 2024 will offer another landmark moment with a medal at the Paris Olympics.
Next, his fellow Singaporean Caroline Chew is also seeking her own happy ending in France. The equestrienne has secured an individual quota Olympic spot for the country and is keen to compete at the Summer Games.
Finally, the year has just begun but already trouble is brewing in Singapore football, with the Football Association of Singapore provisionally suspending council member Harman Ali for a potential breach, related to an allegedly leaked document.
Love is in the air as Loh Kean Yew eyes Paris Olympics tilt
He was world champion in 2021, proposed in 2022, got married in 2023 and is eyeing an Olympic medal this year.
Badminton giant Viktor Axelsen aims for new heights
After roller-coaster year, Singapore’s badminton pair gear up for Olympics
The married couple Terry Hee and Jessica Tan currently fill the 13th and final Olympic spot in mixed doubles.
Sporting Life: Brilliant at 16? There’s nothing in sport like the prodigy
They are like an unnoticed meteor till it abruptly streaks across a sporting sky, writes Rohit Brijnath.
Singapore equestrienne Caroline Chew looks forward to new Olympic challenge with new horse
The 31-year-old is set to compete in Paris 2024, and was also the first Singaporean equestrienne to qualify for Tokyo 2020.
Quah Jing Wen eyes historic Olympic spot with fellow relay swimmers
She is part of Singapore’s 4x100m medley team who have a realistic chance to reach Paris 2024.
Football Association of Singapore council member provisionally suspended for potential breach
The offence is said to be related to an allegedly leaked document that surfaced after a SEA Games review.
Running coach Lexxus Tan investigated by police for alleged scams
The founder of running clubs F1 Runners and FastOnes was in October 2020 jailed for 17 months after pleading guilty to a charge of cheating.
On The Ball: A deep run in the FA Cup could inspire either Liverpool or Arsenal
With Manchester City still favourites for the Premier League, both clubs need some silverware, writes John Brewin.
Former Singapore Slingers find their new domain in 3x3 basketball
