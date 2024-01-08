ST Full-time Report: Loh Kean Yew reveals marriage, eyes Olympic medal in Paris | FAS suspends council member

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Loh Kean Yew reached a major milestone in his life in 2023 as he got married earlier in the year but only posted some photos of his wedding proposal in late December. He is hoping 2024 will offer another landmark moment with a medal at the Paris Olympics.

Next, his fellow Singaporean Caroline Chew is also seeking her own happy ending in France. The equestrienne has secured an individual quota Olympic spot for the country and is keen to compete at the Summer Games.

Finally, the year has just begun but already trouble is brewing in Singapore football, with the Football Association of Singapore provisionally suspending council member Harman Ali for a potential breach, related to an allegedly leaked document.

