Loh Kean Yew loses in China Masters but finds positives ahead of Asian Games

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Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew during his world championships first-round win over Canada’s Brian Yang in India on Aug 18.

SINGAPORE – Although he failed to make it past the last 16 for a fifth straight tournament, there were still positives for Singapore’s top badminton player Loh Kean Yew to draw on as he heads to the Sept 19 to Oct 4 Asian Games.

On Sept 3, the world No. 14 lost 21-18, 11-21, 21-17 to defending champion Weng Hongyang in their men’s singles round-of-16 match at the US$1.25 million (S$1.6 million) China Masters at the Shenzhen Arena.

While the Chinese world No. 18 moves on to face Hong Kong’s 32nd-ranked Jason Gunawan in the Sept 4 quarter-finals, Loh exits with US$3,750 in prize money and will head to Hong Kong for a training stint to prepare for the Asiad.

The 29-year-old, who made the KFF Singapore Open final in May, told The Straits Times: “We both played well but he managed the crucial moments better than I did.

“At this tournament, I felt I was able to get a sensing of new and different things in my game which I will work on, and I will also continue to improve on my physicality.”

His 74-minute match with Weng, which ended in another loss in their second meeting, was an entertaining encounter featuring behind-the-back saves, tweeners, cat-like reflexes, devastating smashes and cushioned angled shots from both players.

In a tight opener, Loh managed to turn a 5-9 deficit into a 17-13 lead with a series of net pounces and killer smashes. However, Weng steadied himself to win eight out of the last nine points to take the game.

The Singaporean upped his performance in the second game and never looked back after taking a 5-0 lead, unleashing a torrent of smashes, some up to 462kmh, on the way to levelling the match.

Loh again had a 5-2 lead in the decider but in the see-saw encounter, both players were tied at 5-5 and 13-13 before Weng broke away to take the match.

National coaching assistant Vega Nirwanda, who was in Loh’s corner in China, felt he did well by beating world No. 6 Shi Yuqi in straight games in the first round and forcing Weng to go the distance.

He added: “The intensity, resilience and fighting spirit he showed across both matches against home players were very encouraging.

“Our focus over the next few weeks is to refine his consistency in long rallies and build his physical endurance needed to sustain the intensity against the world’s best. We will put in the work to ensure he arrives at the Asian Games fully prepared and ready to compete.”

With about two weeks to go before the Asian Games, there were several upsets at the China Masters.

In the men’s singles, Indonesia’s newly minted world No. 1 Jonatan Christie suffered a shock 21-16, 21-16 loss to Gunawan, while Canada’s world championships bronze medallist Victor Lai lost 21-18, 21-19 to 33-year-old Indian Srikanth Kidambi in the last 16.

In the women’s singles draw, Thailand’s world No. 6 Ratchanok Intanon was beaten 22-20, 21-17 by Bulgaria’s 39th-ranked Kaloyana Nalbantova.

However, South Korea’s world No. 1 and world champion An Se-young extended her incredible record in 2026 to 46 match wins with just one defeat after she eased past China’s 33rd-ranked Han Qianxi 21-14, 21-7.